Toronto vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Toronto welcome Atlanta United to BMO Field in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since the campaign opener but have had just one win in six games since. In their previous outing, Toronto were held to a goalless draw by Nashville.

Atlanta, meanwhile, have bounced back well from a 6-1 thumping against Columbus Crew and are unbeaten in two league outings. They played out a 1-1 draw against New York City last time around.

Toronto are ninth in the league with just one win, while Atlanta are in third place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points.

Toronto vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 14 times in the MLS since 2017, with Toronto leading 5-4.

Toronto have lost just once in six home games against Atalanta, winning four times.

The hosts have scored at least twice in four of their six home meetings against Atlanta.

Toronto have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league outings and have failed to score in two games.

Atlanta have scored at least in seven MLS games this season.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Eastern Conference, scoring 14 goals in seven games.

Toronto have just one win in their last six league meetings against Atlanta.

Toronto vs Atlanta United Prediction

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run in the league at the moment. They have also gone unbeaten in three home games this term. Atlanta are winless in two away games. After picking up three wins in their first four league games, they have just one win in their last three.

The two teams met in the league last month, settling for a 1-1 draw. Not much has changed since then, and another draw could ensue.

Prediction: Toronto 1-1 Atlanta

Toronto vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score or assist any time - Yes

