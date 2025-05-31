Toronto vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Toronto FC and Charlotte FC square off at BMO Field on Saturday. Robin Fraser’s side are unbeaten in three games against the visitors.
Toronto continue to struggle at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference, as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Philadelphia Union on Thursday. Fraser’s side have lost six of their last eight matches across competitions, including a shootout defeat to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship on May 1.
Toronto have 13 points from 16 matches to sit fourth in the conference, only above rock-bottom Montreal.
Meanwhile, Charlotte were sent crashing back to earth on Thursday following a 4-2 defeat to New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena. Before that, the Crown snapped their run of four consecutive defeats on May 25 with a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium.
With 22 points from 16 matches, Charlotte are ninth in the Eastern Conference but could move to seventh with a win this weekend.
Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Toronto have three wins from their last six meetings with Charlotte, losing two.
- Toronto have won one of their last 13 competitive home games, losing 10, since September 2024.
- Charlotte are on a run of four consecutive away defeats across competitions, conceding 12 times and scoring seven since beating North Carolina FC 4-1 in the US Open Cup on May 7.
Toronto vs Charlotte FC Prediction
Their previous six meetings have produced a combined 19 goals, so another action-packed contest is on the cards. While both sides are capable of getting the result, Toronto are unbeaten in three home games against Charlotte and should hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
Toronto vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Charlotte’s last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Charlotte’s last six matches.)