Toronto vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Toronto FC welcome Charlotte to the BMO Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 1).

Both teams are in search of their second win of the season. Toronto claimed their first full points on matchday four against Inter Miami 2-0, following one defeat and two draws. Charlotte also did so in their fourth outing, beating Orlando City 2-1 after three straight losses.

The Reds are managed by one of the most admired coaches in the league. Bob Bradley joined the Canadian outfit last season, sparking optimism among fans who were longing for a second MLS Cup after their 2017 triumph. However, Toronto finished disappointingly in 27th place out of 28 teams.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are getting back on their feet following the despondency of their disastrous first three games of the season. Their 2-1 win at Orlando City was followed by a 1-1 home draw against New York RB, who were billed to come out on top. The visitors are 23rd with four points, while the hosts are in 18th place on six points.

The Crown made some eye-catching signings during the offseason, including Enzo Copetti from Racing Club, Nuno Santos from Benfica and Ashley Westwood from Burnley. The club - founded three years ago - have played against Toronto twice, losing 2-0 and 4-0.

Toronto vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored six goals and conceded five times in their last five matches.

Toronto have won the Canadian Championship thrice.

Charlotte have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Toronto have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Charlotte have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Toronto – D-W-D-D-L; Charlotte – D-W-L-L-L.

Toronto vs Charlotte Prediction

New signing Federico Bernardeschi, from Juventus, is leading the hosts with two goals and one assist. Lorenzo Insigne, who joined from Napoli on a free transfer, remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Enzo Copetti boasts two goals, while Kerwin Vargas has scored once. The visitors need to be at their best to survive in Toronto. A draw would be a welcome result.

Toronto are not a formidable opposition, but their home record makes them favourites over Charlotte. They're yet to lose at BMO Field this season, winning once and drawing once, but should prevail here.

Prediction: Toronto 3-1 Charlotte

Toronto vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toronto

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Toronto to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes

