Toronto vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

Toronto host Chicago Fire at BMO Field on Saturday in MLS, looking for their first win of the top-flight campaign. With a draw and two losses, the Reds have a point and are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

It all began with an encouraging performance against DC United where the Canadian outfit twice fought back from a deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw. However, back-to-back losses to Orlando City and Cincinnati punctured their momentum as Toronto's campaign threatened to go off the rails.

Meanwhile, Chicago are eighth with four points from three games. Their trajectory has looked promising. Having begun their season with a 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew, the Men in Red drew 2-2 with DC United before picking up their first win against FC Dallas.

Ad

Trending

Logan Farrington's 57th-minute strike had Dallas 1-0 up, but late goals from Andrew Gutman, Leonardo Barroso and Hugo Cuypers turned the game around for Chicago.

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 clashes between the two sides, with 12 wins for Chicago and 14 for Toronto.

Toronto's last win over Chicago came in May 2022, a 3-2 win in the MLS; Chicago would go unbeaten in their next five games in the fixture, winning thrice.

Chicago have failed to score in one of their last 10 fixtures against Toronto (0-0 draw in June 2023).

Neither side have kept a clean sheet in the league this season, with Toronto shipping in least twice in all three games.

Ad

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Neither side has particularly impressed in the league this season, but Chicago boast a decent attacking arsenal that could feast on Toronto's fragile defence. Their head-to-head record in recent games has been encouraging too, so the visitors stand a good chance of picking up a win.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Chicago

Toronto vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback