Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

Toronto host Cincinnati at the BMO Field on Wednesday for a clash in the MLS, looking to build on their last victory.

Ad

After consecutive losses to New York City and New England Revolution, the Reds overcame DC United 2-0 in their last top-flight outing.

Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock in the 49th minute before Lucas Bartlett's own goal doubled their advantage.

It was only their second victory of the league season from 12 games. They now languish in 13th position in the Eastern Conference table, with only Atlanta United and Montreal faring worse.

On the other hand, Cincinnati are currently leading the title charge at the top of the same division with eight wins and 25 points from as many games. After winning just twice from their opening five games, the Orange and Blue won six of their next seven, turning their fortunes and igniting their championship ambitions.

Ad

Trending

In their last encounter, Cincinnati beat Austin 2-1 on home turf. Evander da Silva put them 1-0 up after only 12 minutes. Brandon Vazquez equalized for Austin from the penalty spot just three minutes into the second half, but Gerardo Valenzuela restored Cincinnati's lead in the 76th minute, which proved vital in earning three points.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides in history, with Cincinnati winning eight times and losing to Toronto on four occasions.

After winning their first three clashes, Toronto have won against Cincinnati just once in their next 10 games: a 3-2 victory at home in September 2021.

Cincinnati have won their last two clashes against Toronto, and remain unbeaten in the fixture in their last 10 clashes.

The Reds have scored a goal in their last four home clashes against Cincinnati.

After winning just twice from their opening two games, Cincinnati have won six times from their next seven.

Ad

Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction

Cincinnati are the form side here and boast a good record against the Reds in recent times, making them the favorites in the fixture. The Orange and Blues should win this one too, making it a hat-trick of wins against Toronto once again.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Cincinnati

Toronto vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More