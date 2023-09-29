Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

An intriguing clash between the first and the last in the Eastern Conference is set for Saturday as leaders Cincinnati face bottom side Toronto at the BMO Field.

With 62 points from 30 games, Cincinnati are at the top of the table, 11 clear of anyone else.

The Orange and Blue are even coming off the back of a 3-0 thrashing of Charlotte in their last outing.

Alvaro Barreal opened the scoring in the added minutes of the opening half, before Aaron Boupendza doubled their advantage in the 50th minute, while Luciano Acosta added a third goal deep into the match.

It was their first win in four games, and Cincinnati will be keen to build on this with another victory, which the side will be confident of achieving given Toronto's poor form this season.

The Reds languish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with just four wins and 22 points from 30 games. Their last win was a 3-1 defeat of Philadelphia Union on 31 August.

Since then, it's gone downhill for them once again, with the Canadian side losing consecutively to Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami and New York City.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine previous clashes between the sides, with Cincinnati winning five times over Toronto and losing on four occasions.

Cincinnati have won their last three clashes with Toronto, scoring seven times in total and conceding just once.

Toronto have failed to score in their last two clashes with Cincinnati.

In four visits to Toronto, Cincinnati have won and lost twice each.

Toronto and Cincinnati have never drawn a clash before.

Toronto lost the most number of times in the Eastern Conference with 16 defeats, while Cincinnati have lost the least, with only four.

Toronto have the joint-worst defensive record in the division with 48 goals conceded, shared with Charlotte.

Toronto vs Cincinnati Prediction

Toronto have endured a torrid campaign this year and the stats don't lie. Cincinnati, by contrast, are leading the race to finish in top spot of the league phase and won big last time out.

We expect the Orange and Blues to prevail once more.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Cincinnati

Toronto vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes