Toronto vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Toronto FC and DC United will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference League clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at BMO Stadium.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 defeat they suffered against New England Revolution at the same venue last weekend. Carles Gil and Leonardo Campana scored first-half goals to help the visitors leave with all three points.

DC United, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 extra-time home win over Charleston in the US Open Cup. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time, but Jacob Murrell and Jared Stroud scored in extra time to help their side advance to the next round.

Ad

Trending

The Black and Red will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Colorado Rapids.

The win saw them climb to 12th spot in the standings on 12 points. Toronto are 14th with seven points to their name.

Toronto vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have 18 wins from the last 44 head-to-head games. Toronto were victorious 13 times while 13 games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

The last 13 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with each of the last 12 producing three goals or more.

Six of DC United's last seven league games have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Toronto have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions (six losses).

DC have won just two of their last eight league games (five losses).

Ad

Toronto vs D.C. United Prediction

Toronto have failed to get going so far this season and have scored just two goals in their last six league games.

DC United are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games and their hosts' poor form means they will fancy their chances of extending this run.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring and we are backing this trend to continue in a high-scoring stalemate.

Ad

Prediction: Toronto 2-2 D.C. United

Toronto vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More