Toronto vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Toronto FC and DC United will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference League clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at BMO Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 defeat they suffered against New England Revolution at the same venue last weekend. Carles Gil and Leonardo Campana scored first-half goals to help the visitors leave with all three points.
DC United, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 extra-time home win over Charleston in the US Open Cup. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw in regulation time, but Jacob Murrell and Jared Stroud scored in extra time to help their side advance to the next round.
The Black and Red will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Colorado Rapids.
The win saw them climb to 12th spot in the standings on 12 points. Toronto are 14th with seven points to their name.
Toronto vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- DC United have 18 wins from the last 44 head-to-head games. Toronto were victorious 13 times while 13 games were drawn.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
- The last 13 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with each of the last 12 producing three goals or more.
- Six of DC United's last seven league games have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
- Toronto have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions (six losses).
- DC have won just two of their last eight league games (five losses).
Toronto vs D.C. United Prediction
Toronto have failed to get going so far this season and have scored just two goals in their last six league games.
DC United are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games and their hosts' poor form means they will fancy their chances of extending this run.
Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring and we are backing this trend to continue in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Toronto 2-2 D.C. United
Toronto vs D.C. United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals