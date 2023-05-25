Toronto vs D.C United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Toronto host D.C United at the BMO Field in MLS on Saturday (May 27), looking to pick up just their third league win of the season in 15 games. With 13 points in the bag so far, the Canadian outfit are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

It's been a rough start to their new campaign, with Toronto picking up both their wins so far at home: a 2-0 win over Inter Miami and a 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Since their second win, though, the Reds have failed to win their next three games and have also not scored. Their last outing ended in a goalless stalemate with New York Red Bulls.

D.C, meanwhile, are up in sixth with 19 points from 14 games, and coming off a convincing 3-0 win over LA Galaxy. Christian Benteke, Cristian Dajome and Mateusz Klich scored for the Black and Reds in the second half for their first win in four league outings.

Toronto vs D.C United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 40 clashes, D.C have won 17 times and lost 12.

Toronto are unbeaten in four home league games against D.C, winning twice, including a 2-1 triumph in the Black and Reds' last visit to Toronto in March 2022.

D.C beat Toronto in their last meeting in February 2023 (2-1).

Toronto have won only twice in the league so far - the fewest of all teams in the Eastern Conference

Toronto have failed to score in their last three games and could see four goalless outings in a row for the first time since July 2022.

D.C are unbeaten in three MLS games and could go four in a row without a loss for the first time since July-August 2021.

Toronto vs D.C United Prediction

Toronto have a good record to D.C at home, but their form right now isn't the best. The Black and Reds are flying high right now after their stunning win over LA Galaxy and could pick up another win.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 D.C

Toronto vs D.C United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: D.C

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

