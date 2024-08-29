Toronto vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Toronto host DC United at BMO Field on Saturday (August 31) in Major League Soccer. The hosts are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 33 points from 27 matches.

Toronto beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 on their return to MLS action last weekend, with Prince-Osei Owusu scoring the sole goal of the game early in the second half.

DC, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to Dallas in their last match. Christian Bentenke headed home the opener for DC. An incredible first half saw six of the seven goals in the game before some slack defending and a first-half red card to Boris Enow saw the Black-and-Red come away empty-handed.

Following the defeat, DC are rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.

Toronto vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Toronto and DC, who lead 17-13.

Their most recent matchup was a 2-2 stalemate.

Toronto have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

Neither team has managed a clean sheet in their last 11 meetings in this fixture since 2019.

DC (54) have the second-worst defensive record in MLS this season.

Toronto vs DC United Prediction

Toronto are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won five of their last six games across competitions and have won their last three games at BMO Field.

DC, meanwhile, have lost their last two games after winning four on the trot. They have struggled in this fixture recently and could see a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Toronto 2-1 DC

Toronto vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toronto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last nine meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last 10 matchups.)

