Toronto vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Toronto FC and Los Angeles FC will trade tackles in a club friendly on Saturday.

The Canadians are fresh off a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in another friendly on Tuesday. Federico Bernardeschi broke the deadlock for Toronto in the 10th minute while Real Salt Lake drew the game level just one minute into the second half.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 comeback victory over Chicago Fire in a friendly. Fabian Herbers put the Fire ahead in the 21st minute while Denis Bouanga drew the game level three minutes before the break. Cristian Olivera and Nathan Ordaz scored second half goals to guarantee the win.

Saturday's game will be Toronto FC's final pre-season fixture before they open their MLS campaign with a trip to Cincinnati FC next week. LAFC kick-start their campaign with the visit of Seattle Sounders.

Toronto vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth friendly meeting between the two sides (seven overall). Los Angeles FC have three wins to their name, Toronto were victorious once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in a friendly when Los Angeles FC claimed a 2-1 friendly in February 2023.

Toronto FC's three friendlies this year have witnessed goals at both ends.

The opening goal in LAFC's three pre-season friendlies this year have come between the 20th and 21st minutes.

There have been goals scored in both halves in Toronto FC's three pre-season games in 2024.

Toronto vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Torono FC finished last season rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference having garnered just 22 points from 34 games. They will be aiming to build on this but their pre-season form has been indifferent, having won, drawn and lost one game each.

Los Angeles narrowly lost out in the MLS Playoff final to Columbus Crew and their target this term will be to take one step further. They started their pre-season with two losses but got back to winning ways in their most recent game.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Los Angeles FC

Toronto vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals