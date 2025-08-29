Toronto vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The BMO Field gears up for a 'Canadian Classique' this weekend as Toronto host Montreal in MLS action. The sides are separated by just a point on the Eastern Conference table, although the hosts have played a game less than their upcoming visitors.

With 24 points from 27 games, it's been a treacherous run for Toronto, who have won a meager five games all season, while losing 13 times. Their last victory in the top flight came on 16 July, when the Reds overcame San Diego FC 1-0 on the road, courtesy of an early penalty goal from Theodor Corbeanu.

Since then, Robin Fraser's side have lost twice before drawing three in a row. With only seven more games of the league phase remaining, Toronto are running out of time to seal a place in the wild-card round.

Montreal haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting just a point behind Toronto in the league table with an identical number of wins. But while the latter have conceded 34 goals, the Impact have shipped in 50: bottom-dwellers DC United are the only team with a worse defensive record (53 goals conceded) at this stage in the league.

Unless the side manage to fix that leaky backline, Montreal are set to finish outside the top-nine spots and subsequently miss the wild-card round. However, things have been on the up for them lately, with the Canadian side going unbeaten in their last four league matches, winning and drawing twice each.

Toronto vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 clashes between the sides in history, with Toronto winning 29 times over Montreal and losing on 24 occasions.

Toronto and Montreal haven't drawn a game in their last seven clashes.

After losing their previous four clashes to Montreal, Toronto have won their next three, including a stunning 6-1 victory away from home in May 2025.

The Impact are unbeaten in their last four league games, while the Reds are winless in their last five.

Toronto vs Montreal Prediction

The Impact are the stronger team on paper here, although their recent record against Toronto hasn't been the best, losing their last three in a row. But the Reds are going through a rough patch right now, and it's a great opportunity for them to snap their losing run in the fixture.

Prediction: Toronto 0-2 Montreal

Toronto vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

