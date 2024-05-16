Toronto vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Toronto will host Montreal at the BMO Field on Sunday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in the league in recent days and now find themselves sixth in the Eastern Conference with 19 points from 13 matches.

They were beaten 2-0 by Nashville in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents netted twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch all three points.

Montreal, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign but have since lost their way and now sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with just 12 points picked up so far.

They were beaten 3-1 by Columbus Crew in their last match, heading into the break level at 1-1 before their opponents scored twice in the second half to secure a deserved victory.

Toronto vs Montreal Head-to-Head

There have been 60 meetings between Toronto and Montreal. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in August, which the visitors won 3-2.

Toronto Form Guide in MLS: L-L-W-W-W

Montreal Form Guide in MLS: L-L-L-W-W

Toronto vs Montreal Team News

Toronto

Brandon Servania, Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty are all injured and will not feature for the hosts this weekend. Kevin Long, Prince-Osei Owusu, Sean Johnson and Federico Bernardeschi all missed the game against Nashville due to suspension but should return to the squad this weekend.

Injured: Brandon Servania, Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal

The visitors also have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of Sunday's game including Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro, Kwadwo Opoku, Lassi Lappalainen, Nathan Saliba and Raheem Edwards. Joaquin Sosa and Mason Toye both picked up injuries against Columbus Crew and are major doubts for the weekend clash.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro, Kwadwo Opoku, Lassi Lappalainen, Nathan Saliba, Raheem Edwards

Doubtful: Joaquin Sosa, Mason Toye

Suspended: None

Toronto vs Montreal Predicted XI

Toronto Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sean Johnson; Sigurd Rosted, Kevin Long, Nickseon Gomis; Federico Bernardeschi, Matthew Longstaff, Deybi Flores, Tyrese Spencer; Jonathan Osorio, Lorenzo Insigne; Prince-Osei Owusu

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jonathan Sirois; Gabriele Corbo, Joel Waterman, Fernando Alvarez; Ruan, Rida Zouhir, Victor Wanyama, Ariel Lassiter; Dominik Yankov, Mathieu Choiniere; Ibrahim Sunusi

Toronto vs Montreal Prediction

Toronto are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning each of their five games prior. They have, however, won five of their last seven home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Montreal, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless run and have won just one of their last 10 outings. They have lost four of their last five away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Toronto 2-1 Montreal