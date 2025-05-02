Toronto vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Toronto FC and New England Revolution will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at BMO Field.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout defeat at home to CF Montreal in the Championship round of 16. They went ahead through Thedor Corbeanu's 29th-minute strike to give the hosts a lead at the break. Joel Waterman and Giacomo Vrioni scored for the visitors either side of Tyrese Spencer to force penalties. Montreal advanced with a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

The Reds will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 loss at home to New York City.

Ad

Trending

The Revolution, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Charlotte. Carles Gil's 77th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win left them in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 13 points from nine games. Toronto FC are 14th with seven points to their name.

Toronto vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have 16 wins from the last 41 head-to-head games. Toronto were victorious 12 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Toronto claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Toronto have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions (five losses).

The Revs have won four of their last five league games (one loss).

Ad

Toronto vs New England Revolution Prediction

Toronto have made a poor start to the season and are winless in front of their fans. Their last five league games have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

New England Revolution, meanwhile, started the season with a four-game winless run (three losses). However, they have rebounded from that to win four of their last five.

Ad

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Toronto 0-0 New England Revolution

Toronto vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More