Toronto vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Toronto FC and New England Revolution will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at BMO Field.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout defeat at home to CF Montreal in the Championship round of 16. They went ahead through Thedor Corbeanu's 29th-minute strike to give the hosts a lead at the break. Joel Waterman and Giacomo Vrioni scored for the visitors either side of Tyrese Spencer to force penalties. Montreal advanced with a 3-2 victory in the shootout.
The Reds will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 loss at home to New York City.
The Revolution, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Charlotte. Carles Gil's 77th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The win left them in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 13 points from nine games. Toronto FC are 14th with seven points to their name.
Toronto vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution have 16 wins from the last 41 head-to-head games. Toronto were victorious 12 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Toronto claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Toronto have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions (five losses).
- The Revs have won four of their last five league games (one loss).
Toronto vs New England Revolution Prediction
Toronto have made a poor start to the season and are winless in front of their fans. Their last five league games have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
New England Revolution, meanwhile, started the season with a four-game winless run (three losses). However, they have rebounded from that to win four of their last five.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.
Prediction: Toronto 0-0 New England Revolution
Toronto vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals