Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Orlando City visit the BMO Field on Saturday in their final league game of the 2025 MLS season before the playoffs. The Lions have already sealed their place in the next round of the competition and will be looking to wrap up the league phase on a positive note.

With just one victory from their last 10 games in all competitions, Óscar Pareja's side have struggled lately, even dropping to seventh position in the Eastern Conference standings with 53 points from 33 games.

Their last game saw Vancouver inflict a 2-1 home loss upon them in stoppage time. Orlando were leading since the 24th minute after Dagur Dan Borhallsson fired one in, but Nelson Pierre equalized for the visitors with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Former Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller then popped up with the winner for the Canadian outfit in the seventh added minute, as Orlando's resistance was broken once again. Without much time left to find an equalizer, the hosts fell to their eighth top-flight loss of the season.

Toronto also lost in their last MLS outing, as LAFC beat them 2-0. Jeremy Ebobisse and Frankie Amaya netted apiece for the hosts, while the Reds were also reduced to 10 men following Alonso Coello's sending off deep in stoppage time.

The defeat ended their run of eight consecutive draws in the MLS for Toronto, while extending their winless run in the competition to 11 games.

Toronto vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 clashes between the sides before, with 10 wins for Orlando City and nine for Toronto.

Orlando City have won six of their last seven games against Toronto, losing just once.

Toronto have won just once from their last 11 games against Orlando: 2-1 in April 2024.

The Reds are on an 11-game winless run in the MLS right now; Orlando haven't won in their last three top-flight games.

Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction

This is a clash between two struggling teams. Orlando were having a decent season, but have gone off the boil in the last few weeks.

Toronto have endured a miserable run all season, as suggested by their meager record of five wins. A draw seems like the best possible outcome here.

Prediction: Toronto 1-1 Orlando City

Toronto vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

