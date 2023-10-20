Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Toronto host Orlando City at the BMO Field Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking to end a truly miserable campaign on a positive note.

With just four wins and 19 defeats from 33 games, Toronto are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with 22 points.

The Canadian side are even coming off the back of six consecutive defeats in the MLS, while their last top-flight win came on 30 August, beating Philadelphia Union 3-0.

Toronto have long been eliminated from the race to reach the playoffs, and second-placed Orlando City can smell blood in the waters.

With 60 points from 33 games, Orlando are second in the Eastern Conference table and have already reached the playoffs.

The Lions have also won their last three games before the international break, seeing off Montreal, Nashville and New England Revolution after going two games in a row without a win.

Toronto vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are closely shared, with Toronto winning eight times over Orlando and losing on seven occasions.

Toronto last beat Orlando in May 2019, a 2-0 victory on the road, and have since gone seven games without beating them.

Orlando City have beaten Toronto 4-0 in their last two clashes, with both those victories coming at home: July 2023 and September 2022.

Toronto have failed to score in their last three clashes with Orlando City.

Orlando City have won their last three clashes in the MLS and remain unbeaten in their last four.

Toronto have lost their last six games in the MLS and 14 of their last 15.

Orlando City's Duncan MacAllister McGuire is looking to score in their third game in a row.

Toronto have failed to score in their last two MLS games and in four of their last five.

Toronto vs Orlando City Prediction

This Toronto outfit has been one of the worst of the MLS in recent memory. Orlando, by contrast, have flown high, and there's no reason to believe that they cannot beat the bottom-dwellers convincingly.

Prediction: Toronto 0-3 Orlando City

Toronto vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No