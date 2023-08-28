Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2023 

Toronto host Philadelphia Union at BMO Field on Wednesday (August 30) in the Major League Soccer.

The hosts have endured a near-abysmal league campaign, with interim boss Terry Dunfield struggling to steady the ship. Toronto lost 2-0 to Columbus Crew in their last outing. They sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with 19 points from 26 games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, enjoyed a winning return to league action at the weekend following a third-place finish in the recently concluded Leagues Cup. They beat Wayne Rooney's DC United 3-1 in their last game, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between the two teams, with Toronto leading 13-11.

Philadelphia have won their last two games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture and their last 12 across competitions.

The Union have the third-best defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding 27 times.

The Reds are the second-lowest-scoring side in the MLS this campaign, conceding 20 goals.

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Toronto are on an abysmal 10-game losing streak and have won just three games since the start of the season in February. They have lost their last four home games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won all but one of their last 10 games. They're in much better form than Toronto and should come out on top.

Prediction: Toronto 1-3 Philadelphia

Toronto vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last nine meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four games.)