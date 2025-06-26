Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Toronto will host Portland Timbers at BMO Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer.

Toronto suffered three consecutive losses before drawing 1-1 with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. They are 28th out of 30 teams in the combined league table, having only three of 18 games.

Portland, meanwhile, conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with 10-man San Jose Earthquakes in their last league outing. The Timbers have lost one of their last seven games and are fourth in the Western Conference with 30 points.

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 12 times, with Toronto leading 5-4.

The two sides are evenly matched in their five most recent meetings, winning twice apiece.

The Reds have scored an impressive 10 goals in the last five editions of the fixture.

Portland have failed to get on the scoresheet in two of 12 meetings with Toronto.

Toronto have the third-worst offensive record in the Eastern Conference, with 19 goals scored in as many games.

Toronto are without a clean sheet in six matches while the Timbers have failed to register any in their last four.

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Toronto are the underdogs going into the weekend and will need something special to avoid defeat against a much better side.

Portland, meanwhile, will fancy their chances but will have to avoid complacency and improve on their defensive lapses to pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Portland

Toronto vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More