Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Toronto will host Portland Timbers at BMO Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer.
Toronto suffered three consecutive losses before drawing 1-1 with New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. They are 28th out of 30 teams in the combined league table, having only three of 18 games.
Portland, meanwhile, conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with 10-man San Jose Earthquakes in their last league outing. The Timbers have lost one of their last seven games and are fourth in the Western Conference with 30 points.
Toronto vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have met 12 times, with Toronto leading 5-4.
- The two sides are evenly matched in their five most recent meetings, winning twice apiece.
- The Reds have scored an impressive 10 goals in the last five editions of the fixture.
- Portland have failed to get on the scoresheet in two of 12 meetings with Toronto.
- Toronto have the third-worst offensive record in the Eastern Conference, with 19 goals scored in as many games.
- Toronto are without a clean sheet in six matches while the Timbers have failed to register any in their last four.
Toronto vs Portland Timbers Prediction
Toronto are the underdogs going into the weekend and will need something special to avoid defeat against a much better side.
Portland, meanwhile, will fancy their chances but will have to avoid complacency and improve on their defensive lapses to pick up maximum points.
Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Portland
Toronto vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Portland Timbers
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six matchups.)