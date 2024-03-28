Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024 

Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City will battle for three points in an MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Atlanta United last weekend. Tyrese Spicer and Prince-Osei Owusu scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Los Angeles Galaxy in harrowing circumstances. Nemanja Radoja and William Agada scored first-half goals (both assisted by Daniel Salloi) to give Sporting Kansas a two-goal lead at the break. However, an eight-minute blitz saw LA Galaxy turn the game around with goals from Eriq Zavaleta, Dejan Joveljic and Marco Delgado to guide the California outfit to victory.

The loss left the Wizards in ninth spot in the Western Conference, having garnered six points from five games. Toronto FC are fifth with 10 points to their name.

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides. Sporting Kansas City have 14 wins to their name, and Toronto were victorious four times while eight games ended in draws.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in June 2019.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Toronto's five league games this term have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Sporting Kansas City's five league games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Toronto FC have started the season brightly and have lost just one of their opening five games (three wins). They are just one point off the summit of the Eastern Conference and a win here could take them top.

Sporting Kansas City have also lost just one of five games this season, with their dramatic loss to LA Galaxy ending their four-game unbeaten start (three draws).

The last three head-to-head games have ended in stalemates and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Toronto 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Toronto vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals