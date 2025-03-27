Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Toronto host Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts are 14th in the Eastern Conference with one point from five games.

Toronto lost 2-1 to New York Red Bulls in their last match. Deandre Kerr came off the bench to score a late consolation as the Reds recorded a 12th consecutive winless league outing against the Red Bulls.

Vancouver, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the campaign in a 3-1 home defeat to Chicago Fire on Saturday. Second in the combined table, the Whitecaps have picked up 12 points from five games and could leapfrog Philadelphia Union at the top with a win.

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Toronto and Vancouver, who lead 13-12.

Vancouver are undefeated in eight games in the fixture since 2020.

Toronto have failed to score in three of their last four games in the fixture.

The Reds (12) have the worst defensive record in MLS this season.

The Caps (10) are the highest-scoring side in the Western Conference.

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Toronto have lost their last four games and are without a win in 11 competitive outings. They have lost their last four home matches.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak. They have a perfect away record in the league this season and should extend that run against a struggling Toronto outfit.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Vancouver

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Toronto's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of Toronto's last five matches.)

