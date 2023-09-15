Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Toronto host Vancouver Whitecaps at the BMO Field on Saturday (September 16) in the MLS, looking to build on their last win.

After eight consecutive defeats and 11 winless games, Toronto returned to winning ways on August 30 with a 3-1 defeat of Philadelphia Union.

Former Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Julian Carranza equalised on the cusp of half-time. In the second half, Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio scored to win it for the Canadian side.

It was only their fourth win from 27 games. With only 22 points in the bag, Toronto remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Reds are now looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season but have their task cut out against an in-form Vancouver side.

The Blue and Whites are unbeaten in three games and have lost just once in last six outings, winning four. With 38 points from 26 games, Vancouver are sixth in the Western Conference.

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 clashes between the two sides, with Toronto winning 13 times and losing 10.

Vancouver have won their last two games to Toronto, including a shootout win in the 2022 Canadian Championship final.

Vancouver are four games unbeaten against Toronto across competitions, having gone winless in three (losing two).

Having failed to score in their last MLS clash with Vancouver, Toronto could see consecutive goalless outings for the first time since a run of three between 2009 and 2010.

Toronto haven't kept a clean sheet in 11 league games, while Vancouver have kept just one in their last 13.

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Toronto's form this season has been terrible, to say the least, as their poor win record would suggest.

Vancouver will be encouraged by that. They're also on a four-game unbeaten record against the Reds in the fixture. Despite a win in their last game, Toronto could slip back to losing ways.

Prediction: Toronto 1-2 Vancouver

Toronto vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes