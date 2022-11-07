Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of a mixed run of form, with three wins and two losses in their last five across competitions. They defeated Napoli 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League last game, securing qualification for the knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong lineup for this game as Andrew Robertson was handed a start. Antonio Conte, too, fielded a strong lineup as captain Hugo Lloris made his 100th consecutive start in the league.

Liverpool made a lovely start to the game and dominated possession in the early exchanges as they played with confidence. Their midfielders and forwards were given ample space and time on the ball to operate as Tottenham refrained from pressing. This allowed the visitors to find their rhythm as Darwin Nunez provided an assist for Mohamed Salah to make it 1-0 after 11 minutes.

Tottenham attempted to fight back but could not do much with just over a third of the possession in the first half. They were unable to create clear-cut chances and allowed Liverpool too much space. The hosts were soon punished again, this time due to a mistake from Eric Dier, who headed the ball straight to Salah. He made no mistake and scored to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

There wasn't much goal-mouth action following the goal as Liverpool carried a healthy two-goal lead over Tottenham going into the break.

Tottenham showed great spirit and made a strong start to the second half. They created a few early chances via Ryan Sessegnon but were unable to convert them. Salah, too, had a chance to score shortly after the restart but scooped a tame effort straight into Hugo Lloris' hands. Conte brought on Dejan Kulusevski to help Spurs in attack.

Tottenham's pressure paid off as they managed to grab a goal after 70 minutes as substitute Kulusevski made an instant impact. He played Harry Kane through into a channel from where the striker fired a shot across Alisson in goal to score. Both managers made multiple changes after that goal as they looked to see out the game.

Liverpool held on to secure what was an important 2-1 win over Tottenham. With that said, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings from the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson was called into action in the first period and made crucial saves to deny Tottenham. He made a total of four saves and two punches to clear the ball and played eight accurate long balls.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold was active for Liverpool on the right flank and put in a good performance. He made three clearances, one block and one interception. He also played one key pass and six accurate long balls.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate made a bright start to the game and put in a good performance overall. He won 11 of his 13 duels and made eight clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played one accurate long ball.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk passed the ball around well and was strong in the air. He won his only aerial duel and made three clearances. He also played two accurate long balls.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson looked to venture forward at every given opportunity and made some clever overlapping runs. He won four of his seven duels and made two clearances, two interceptions and two tackles.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott was a livewire in midfield and helped Liverpool advance the ball forward. He won four duels and played two accurate long balls. Elliott also attempted two shots of which one was on target.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho made a good start in midfield and played well. He won three of his five duels and made two clearances, two tackles and two interceptions. He also played two key passes and four accurate long balls.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago made a good start to the game and distributed the ball well. He played two key passes and five accurate long balls. He also won eight of his 14 duels and attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Firmino made a decent start to the game but slowly became dormant as the clock ticked on. He failed to make any significant impact and was replaced by Curtis Jones in the second half.

Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10

Nunez made a positive start to the game and provided an assist for Salah's goal. He attempted four shots, of which two were on target and he also hit the woodwork once. Nunez played two key passes and won four duels.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Salah made a lively start to the game and popped up in important places, scoring Liverpool's opening goal of the contest. He showed good awareness and pounced on Dier's error to make it 2-0 to the Reds after 40 minutes. He attempted three shots, all of which were on target as the Egyptian was lethal in front of goal.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones replaced Firmino in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Henderson came on for Elliott and put in a good performance.

Joe Gomez & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

