Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United: 3 players who were impressive for the Red Devils

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United ended their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes helped the Red Devils get their 4th win of the pre-season tour, ending the tour unbeaten.

United started the game with intensity and pressed the Tottenham defenders higher up the pitch. Their approach seemed to be working as they nearly opened the scoring on the break, with Anthony Martial hitting the woodwork.

The Frenchman eventually did manage to get his goal, finding the back of the net with a brilliant finish from a very tight angle. The Red Devils continued to dominate the game, with David de Gea having nothing to do in goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made wholesale changes in the second half, completely changing the playing XI. Tottenham made a much better start after the break, forcing the Manchester United players deep into their own half.

The dominance paid dividends when Lucas Moura's deflected shot rolled past Sergio Romero.

Lucas Moura

However, the Red Devils managed to get back into the game, enjoying more of the ball and stringing passes together in the final third.

In the 80th minute, the 18-year-old Gomes scored the winning goal for United, finishing a brilliant passing move past the Spurs goalkeeper.

The Red Devils will have plenty of positives to take from the game against the Spurs. Here, we look at three players who impressed everyone with their performance:

#3 Angel Gomes

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

Angel Gomes is one of the most promising prospects to have come through the Manchester United academy in recent years. And the youngster has been making the most of the chances given to him during this year's pre-season.

Gomes has been very impressive for United during their time in Asia, and he produced another stellar performance against Tottenham. The 18-year-old scored the winning goal against the Spurs, finishing a brilliant move by calmly burying the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga in the bottom right corner.

Gomes showed his brilliant close control on the ball and linked up expertly with his teammates. The Englishman often draws comparisons with teammate Juan Mata because of the things he does on the pitch, and he could well be the heir to the Spaniard in the attacking midfield position.

