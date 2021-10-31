Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Manchester United: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo fires rampant Red Devils past hapless Spurs | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United smashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in London on Saturday in the Premier League to return to winning ways in resounding fashion. Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford off the bench were among the goalscorers for the visitors as Spurs lost for the fifth time in ten games this season.

The Portuguese ace got them underway with a fine volley from a tight angle in the first half. Ronaldo then set up Cavani with an incredible defence-splitting pass after the break.

With the clock winding down, there was still time for a third. Rashford put the final nail in Tottenham's coffin in the 86th minute with a fine finish into the far post.

Manchester United won for the first time in five league games and now climb up to fifth in the standings with 17 points. They are level on points with West Ham United, but have played a game more.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings against Manchester United

Spurs were just abject on the night.

Hugo Lloris - 5/10

Completely helpless with all three United's goals, Lloris wasn't supported adequately by the defence ahead of him either.

Emerson - 4/10

Spurs full-backs had a tough game, including Emerson, whose crosses were utterly wayward, and came to nothing.

Cristian Romero - 5/10

Romero stood out from a bunch of dreadful performances in defence, although the bar couldn't have been any lower. Some of his passes were good, and he timed his tackles well too.

Eric Dier - 4.5/10

He pulled out of position for United's second goal, and was also culpable for the third. Dier left acres of space at the back for Rashford to run into, and execute a fine finish.

Paddy Power @paddypower Got to love Eric Dier playing Cavani onside, then appealing for offside before and after he converts. Got to love Eric Dier playing Cavani onside, then appealing for offside before and after he converts. https://t.co/OcKbBjtFST

Ben Davies - 4/10

Wasteful in possession and failed to track Ronaldo, Davies was simply poor on the night.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 4/10

It was another poor game for the Dane, whose passing was off the mark. In fact, it was his sloppy play that eventually led to United's second goal.

Oliver Skipp - 4/10

The youngster, who has had a fine campaign so far, also failed to impress, giving the ball away multiple times.

Lucas Moura - 7/10

It was an encouraging display from the Brazilian, who was Tottenham's brightest spark on the night. Moura showed a lot of energy and dynamism against United.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Lucas Moura created Spurs’ best chance of the match and put in a superb display of energy both on-the-ball (completed 5 dribbles - most on the pitch) and off-the-ball (won 10/14 ground duels - most on the pitch). Baffling substitution from Nuno to take him off. Lucas Moura created Spurs’ best chance of the match and put in a superb display of energy both on-the-ball (completed 5 dribbles - most on the pitch) and off-the-ball (won 10/14 ground duels - most on the pitch). Baffling substitution from Nuno to take him off.

Giovani Lo Celso - 3/10

Even in this poor bunch, Lo Celso stood out for being one of the worst, which is truly saying something. Sloppy passes, poor work ethic and absolutely listless - the Argentine couldn't have been any worse on the night.

Heung-min Son - 5/10

So often the creative spark of his side, Son couldn't produce anything special on the night. In fact, he had a stinker, making wayward shots and poor corner-kick deliveries.

Harry Kane - 4/10

Nothing went right for the beleaguered Spurs striker again. Kane was laboured in possession, and barely made any shots. He generally lacked confidence in front of goal in his 350th Spurs appearance.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes against Manchester United

Steven Bergwijn - 4/10

The Dutchman was hardly even seen in the game.

Tanguy Ndombele - 4/10

He was anonymous on the field, much like Bergwijn.

Dele Alli - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav