Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley: Spurs Player Ratings as Harry Kane's spot kick proves to be the difference | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, May 15.

The hosts started the game well and created a flurry of chances in the opening stretch. Antonio Conte's men were all over Burnley but Nick Pope's brilliance between the sticks ensured Burnley had a fighting chance.

The visitors could not fend off the pressure for long as the hosts won a penalty for a handball from Ashley Barnes following a controversial VAR review. Harry Kane coolly tucked away a penalty to score late on in the added time of the first half to give his side the lead they were yearning for.

Burnley ramped up their game following the restart and even switched their formation to 4-4-2 late on following the introduction of Aaron Lennon and Wout Weghorst. The visitors even came close to grabbing an equalizer through Barnes but his effort was denied by the woodwork.

With the win, Tottenham moved into fourth place in the Premier League points table with a provisional two-point lead over Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Three more points



One game to go Three more pointsOne game to go https://t.co/nf93UpKnVu

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

Hugo Lloris did not have much to do throughout the game as most of the action unfolded on the opposite end. The Frenchman made a good save to deny Maxwel Cornet in the opening half.

He was booked late in the game for time-wasting.

Ben Davies - 6.5/10

Ben Davies had a solid game for Spurs. The 29-year-old wasn't troubled much defensively, which allowed him to provide an additional channel higher up the pitch. He played four accurate long balls.

Eric Dier - 6.5/10

Eric Dier looked quite confident on the ball as he played the role of a ball-playing center back. The Englishman helped ease the process of transitions as he confidently linked play with his midfielders in the process of bringing the ball forward. He put in one key pass and one accurate cross.

Davinson Sanchez- 7.5/10

Davinson Sanchez stood like a rock at the back against Burnley. The Colombia international won six duels, made 10 recoveries, made three clearances, won two tackles and completed two dribbles throughout the game.

Ryan Sessegnon - 7.5/10

Ryan Sessegnon put in an impressive performance for the Spurs yet again. The 21-year-old looked promising, advancing higher up. He won seven duels, made five recoveries, won two tackles, made two clearances and created four chances throughout the game.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg - 7/10

Pierre-Emile Hojberg did his job well alongside Rodrigo Bentancur. The Dane was excellent at reading the game and sniffed out danger before it could materialize into something serious.

He made some sluggish passes in the opening half but grew into the game as it progressed. He played nine accurate long balls from nine attempts.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur was neat in possession and did well to wiggle out of tight spaces. The Argentine showed great calmness when in control and orchestrated play for his side. He won eight duels, made three clearances, won one tackle, created two chances and made six recoveries throughout the game.

Emerson Royal - 6/10

Emerson Royal was astute defensively, but left a lot to be desired going higher up the pitch. He will have to contribute more going forward if he is to cement his place in the starting eleven.

Lucas Moura - 6/10

Lucas Moura had his moments but failed to create the end product going forward. The Brazilian tried to make a difference down the right, but it just wasn’t his day and was eventually replaced by Dejan Kulusevski in the 79th minute of the game. He played four key passes and picked up Tottenham's first booking just before the 50th minute.

Heung-Min Son - 7/10

Heung-Min Son had a decent game for Tottenham but was unlucky not to have scored a goal. The 29-year-old was denied a goal by Nick Pope on various occasions. Son was a constant threat upfront and created four chances throughout the game.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial A beautiful move almost ends in a goal for Heung-Min Son A beautiful move almost ends in a goal for Heung-Min Son 😩

Harry Kane - 7.5/10

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game to seal the three points for Tottenham. The Englishman made no mistake from the spot to score a goal on the brink of half-time. Kane could have scored more had he not been this wasteful upfront, as he had a total of three shots on target.

Substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Dejan Kulusevski was an upgrade over Moura but did not have much time to leave his mark on the game.

Joe Rodon - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

