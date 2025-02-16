Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Five talking points from the midtable battle

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (February 16) at the London-based side's ground. The decision-making and finishing of the game leaves much to be desired and it explains why both teams are in the bottom half of the league table.

The game raised more than a few talking points. The Red Devils continued to look out of sorts as we entered the campaign's final stretch.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Five talking points

1. Doom and Gloom

Any Red Devils fans who watched the clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur would have noticed a brooding sense of defeat from them before the start of the game. The 20-time English champions have been hit with injuries to Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Lisandro Martinez amid a generationally terrible season.

Not many fans of the Manchester-based giants would have backed the team to get a result against Spurs. The FA Cup holders will need to lift the mood amongst their fans with better performances, something that looks unlikely to happen soon.

2. Ruben Amorim's lack of substitutions

One of the most frustrating decisions in the game was the Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim's decision to leave the fate of the game to the 11 players he started with. The team was far from sufficient to turn zero points into at least one, and the Portuguese tactician's stubbornness should be called out.

The Red Devils brought on Chido Obi late in the game against Tottenham. His decision-making was as poor as his attackers, and thus the English giants remain rooted in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

3. Rasmus Hojlund is not good enough

The Danish striker put on one of his poorest performances for Manchester United in their defeat against Tottenham. He managed the fewest touches in the match (23) and failed to offer a valid threat in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Hojlund has failed to score December 12. Ruben Amorim must look at other options in the youth teams to at least challenge the flagging striker before the end of the season.

4. The Keepers, The Heroes

In a game that showed some of the poorest finishing in the Premier League this season, glory and adulation must be given to both teams' goalkeepers. Andre Onana of Manchester United and Gugliemo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur were brilliant, each making six saves for their teams.

Shot-stoppers often go without the acclaim that they deserve, but the two players made the difference in the game. The Red Devils generated 1.54 xG, while Spurs generated 2.15.

5. Both teams are where they belong.

After the final Whistle, Tottenham Hotspur moved up to 12th on the Premier League table, while Manchester United dropped down to 15th. Despite the history and legacy of both clubs, it is hard to argue that both teams are where they belong, given their shambolic campaigns.

Tottenham and United have lost three of their last five games and have conceded 37 and 35 goals after 25 games, respectively. Both teams are unlikely to finish much higher on the table. With 13 games left in the league, they are now 13 points off the European qualification places.

