Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils Player ratings as Spurs triumph in clash of the mediocre

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 16. The match between the two sides had no implications in the top half of the Premier League.

Ad

The quality of the finishing and decision-making in the game left much to be desired. Still, James Maddison scored the only goal in the 13th minute after he finished a Lucas Bergvall effort spilled by Andre Onana.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

The Manchester United keeper was one of the handful of players on his team that had a good game in London today. He made six saves in the game, and if his defense kept a tighter leash on James Maddison, he would have had a clean sheet.

Ad

Trending

Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

The English defender has become one of the few sources of hope for the Red Devils supporters. He was impressive in the game, only losing one duel and completing every long ball he tried in the match.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Dutch defender did not have a bad game in London. However, despite winning three tackles and all six duels he entered, he allowed James Maddison the freedom to score the only goal in the match and give Tottenham the win.

Ad

Noussair Mazraoui-7/10

The Moroccan defender was decent in Manchester United's match against Tottenham. He was the most accurate passer for most of the game, completing 96 percent of his passes, even though he lost eight duels.

Patrick Dorgu- 7/10

The Danish fullback had a solid game and ran his socks off for his side in their defeat. He won four tackles, won eight duels, and made six defensive actions.

Diogo Dalot- 6/10

Ruben Amorim might soon have a decision to make about the continued inclusion of Diogo Dalot. His crossing was a travesty, and his decision-making was nothing to write home about in the game.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes- 6/10

The Manchester United captain played in a deeper position against Tottenham and, alongside Casemiro, failed to offer any solidity in the middle of the park. Despite making the most tackles in the game (5), his tendency to try the Hollywood pass was not rewarded today.

Casemiro- 6/10

The Brazilian star returned to the lineup after injuries forced the Red Devils to include him, and it was easy to see that his game lacked dynamism. He was solid when he got on the ball, but he hardly got into a position to extinguish any fires in the game.

Ad

Alejandro Garnacho- 6/10

Alejandro Garnacho did not cover himself in glory in this match and made some of the worst decisions he could have made. The Argentine had three shots on target and created one chance, but he would have done so much more if he had raised his head and surveyed the situation around him more often.

Joshua Zirkzee - 8/10

Joshua Zirzkzee was one of Manchester United's better players against Tottenham Hotspur. He did not hesitate to take on his man and spread the play brilliantly on multiple occasions to push the attack forward.

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund- 4.5/10

Rasmus Hojlund continues to underwhelm for the Red Devils. The Danish striker has now gone 15 consecutive games without a goal, making his place in the team increasingly difficult to justify. He had one of the poorest performances a striker has had in a United jersey.

Manchester United substitutions

Chido Obi- NA

The young striker came on late as a product of Ruben Amorim's baffling decision to make just one substitution late in the game against Tottenham despite going behind early. He did not have enough time to influence the game for Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback