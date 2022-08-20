Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 talking points as Kane makes the difference for unbeaten Spurs | Premier League 2022-23

Harry Kane’s second-half strike helped Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in a tight Premier League encounter on Saturday, August 20.

With goal-scoring opportunities hard to come by for both sides, Wolves had the upper hand in the first half. However, Tottenham upped the intensity after the break and went ahead in the 64th minute through a close-range header from Kane.

The hosts then held firm to preserve their clean sheet and claim the three points, rising to the top of the table. Their opponents, on the other hand, occupy the 16th spot in the standings.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game.

#1 Both managers are taking a contrasting approach towards new signings

Matheus Nunes (L) and Goncalo Guedes (R) made their first starts for Wolves

While their respective starts to the season factor into the decision, Tottenham and Wolves have taken markedly different approaches in dealing with new signings. While Antonio Conte has opted to embed his new players gradually, Bruno Lage has asked his new recruits to make an immediate impact on the pitch.

As such, Ivan Perisic was Spurs’ first summer signing to be handed a start against Wolves, with the Croatian featuring at left wing-back.

Richarlison and Yves Bissouma came on in the second half with Conte seeming to favor last season’s tried and tested players to begin with.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most duels won (7)

◉ Most tackles (5)

◉= Most chances created (3)

◉ Most assists (1)



Assists in back-to-back games for the Croatian. Ivan Perišić for Tottenham vs. Wolves:◉ Most duels won (7)◉ Most tackles (5)◉= Most chances created (3)◉ Most assists (1)Assists in back-to-back games for the Croatian. Ivan Perišić for Tottenham vs. Wolves: ◉ Most duels won (7) ◉ Most tackles (5)◉= Most chances created (3)◉ Most assists (1)Assists in back-to-back games for the Croatian. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/PpMExCm2An

For Wolves, Matheus Nunes slotted into the midfield barely two days after arriving from Sporting CP. Fellow newcomer Goncalo Guedes also made his first start, while Nathan Collins has been an ever-present in defense this season.

All four summer signings who started the game impressed and are likely to feature prominently for their respective sides as the season progresses.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur have been slow starters this season

Tottenham have taken time to get going in all three of their Premier League matches thus far

Despite their unbeaten start to the season, a definite area of improvement for Tottenham has been how they have started games. They conceded first in their first two games of the season and had to come from behind to register positive results.

The north London outfit struggled in the first half against Wolves as well, with the visitors creating by far the better chances. An improved showing in the second half secured the win, but Conte will be looking for better performances from the start in the future.

#3 Wolves struggle in front of goal continue

Wolves could not score despite Raul Jimenez's return from injury

Having switched to a back four from a back three, Wolves have been extremely solid and compact at the start of the season. While their defense and midfield looks well-settled, they have been found lacking in the attacking third.

This latest defeat against Tottenham makes it one goal scored in three Premier League games thus far as their strikers struggle in front of goal.

Wolves mustered only one shot on target last weekend against Fulham and could only up that to three against Spurs. This is despite making 20 attempts against Tottenham.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 25 vs. Tottenham (2021)

◉ 20 vs. Tottenham (2022)



45 shots, 9 shots on target, 2.45 xG and zero goals. Since the start of 2019/20, Wolves have had 20+ shots and failed to score in two Premier League games:◉ 25 vs. Tottenham (2021)◉ 20 vs. Tottenham (2022)45 shots, 9 shots on target, 2.45 xG and zero goals. Since the start of 2019/20, Wolves have had 20+ shots and failed to score in two Premier League games:◉ 25 vs. Tottenham (2021)◉ 20 vs. Tottenham (2022)45 shots, 9 shots on target, 2.45 xG and zero goals. 😬 https://t.co/TcVv2BQvVD

However, the return from injury of star striker Raul Jimenez, along with a positive showing from Guedes, will be encouraging for Wolves. If they are to make an impact this season, their strike force needs to start firing soon.

#4 Tottenham and Wolves have made markedly different starts to the season

Antonio Conte an take plenty of positives from his side's start to the new season

While it is far too early to be passing judgment on any Premier League team, the early signs are quite different for Spurs and Wolves.

Conte’s undefeated Tottenham climbed to the top of the table with this win, having bagged seven points from three games. At the other end of the table, winless Wolves lie in 16th place, having claimed a solitary point from their three outings.

Bruno Lage's side earned their only point of the season in a 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 2-3 vs. Southampton (H)

◎ 0-2 vs. Chelsea (A)

◎ 0-2 vs. Wolves (H)



2022/23:



◉ 4-1 vs. Southampton (H)

◉ 2-2 vs. Chelsea (A)

◉ 1-0 vs. Wolves (H)



Tottenham have picked up seven more points compared to the exact same fixtures last season. 2021/22:◎ 2-3 vs. Southampton (H)◎ 0-2 vs. Chelsea (A)◎ 0-2 vs. Wolves (H)2022/23:◉ 4-1 vs. Southampton (H)◉ 2-2 vs. Chelsea (A)◉ 1-0 vs. Wolves (H)Tottenham have picked up seven more points compared to the exact same fixtures last season. 2021/22: ◎ 2-3 vs. Southampton (H)◎ 0-2 vs. Chelsea (A)◎ 0-2 vs. Wolves (H) 2022/23: ◉ 4-1 vs. Southampton (H)◉ 2-2 vs. Chelsea (A)◉ 1-0 vs. Wolves (H)Tottenham have picked up seven more points compared to the exact same fixtures last season. 💪

Results from the rest of the weekend will likely alter the standings, but there will definitely be a stark difference in the mood in both camps.

#5 Harry Kane continues to break goal-scoring records

Harry Kane continues to break records in a Spurs shirt

10 years on from making his Premier League debut, Tottenham’s talismanic striker Harry Kane continues his swift rise up the goal-scoring charts. His winner against Wolves was his 250th in a Spurs shirt, with Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 firmly in his sights.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Harry Kane has now scored goals for the Club Another game, another milestone 🤩Harry Kane has now scoredgoals for the Club Another game, another milestone 🤩Harry Kane has now scored 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals for the Club 👏 https://t.co/46F5x81FDf

Kane’s strike also made him the highest scorer for one club in Premier League history, overtaking Sergio Aguero’s record of 184 goals for Manchester City.

With Kane starting to get into his stride this season, it feels like only a matter of time before he breaks even more significant records.

