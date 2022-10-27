Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting CP: 5 Hits and Flops as Spurs fail to secure qualification yet again | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP played out a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, October 26.

The teams looked evenly matched as the contest got off to a tight start. Sporting eventually landed the first blow as they opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the game. Marcus Edwards went on a brilliant run and an error in judgment from Hugo Lloris allowed the youngster to put the visitors in front.

The Portuguese outfit looked the better team from that point on until the end of the first half against the lethargic hosts.

Antonio Conte's men showed much more purpose following the restart. They looked motivated and were rewarded for the same in the latter stages of the game through Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan international headed home from a perfect corner kick from Ivan Perisic.

Having scored the equalizer, Tottenham switched gears in pursuit of a winner. They also thought they had all three points in the bag when Harry Kane scored in the dying minutes of the game. However, his goal was revoked following a lengthy VAR review and the points were finally shared in London.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Sebastian Coates | Sporting CP

Sebastian Coates played the captain's role to perfection against Tottenhem. The 32-year-old stood like a rock at the back. Coates organized his back-line to perfection as he slotted in between Goncalo Inacio and Matheus Fernandes. Together, the trio warded away any danger that came their way.

The 32-year-old recorded five successful duels, three recoveries, an interception, two blocks and five clearances throughout the game. All in all, it was a solid performance from Coates as Sporting returned to Portugal with a point.

#4 Flop: Lucas Moura | Tottenham Hotspur

Lucas Moura made a rare start for Tottenham Hotspur against Sporting CP.

Lucas Moura made an unusual start as Antonio Conte laid his trust in him to leave his mark on the game. However, the move did not bear any fruit as the Brazilian was nowhere close to being impactful for the hosts.

Moura struggled to break the lines as he was unable to complete his dribbles or win duels. He tried to make something happen every time he received the ball, but it was all in vain as Sporting dealt with him with relative ease.

The 30-year-old looked rather disconnected from his teammates throughout his stay on the pitch and was taken off for Emerson Royal in the 81st minute.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Lucas reflects on tonight's game 🎙 “The decision is done, we cannot complain”Lucas reflects on tonight's game 🎙 “The decision is done, we cannot complain”Lucas reflects on tonight's game ⤵️ https://t.co/69Uo9HhVof

#3 Hit: Marcus Edwards | Sporting CP

Marcus Edwards put up a solid performance against his former team. The 23-year-old scored an amazing solo goal following some help from Paulinho. Following a fantastic run, his low drive stunned Hugo Lloris, who was slow to react.

Apart from scoring his side's only goal on the night, Edwards also kept the Tottenham defenders busy throughout the game. He won six duels, made six recoveries, completed two dribbles and made one clearance against Spurs. It was a highly energetic performance from the youngster.

#2 Flop: Eric Dier | Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier did not have the best of nights for Tottenham Hotspur against Sporting CP.

Eric Dier had a rusty game in defense and looked nowhere near his best against Sporting CP. Dier lost nine duels, missed two big chances and committed three fouls throughout the game.

In addition to that, he arguably should have won the game for the hosts following some neat work by Son Heung-Min in the closing stages. However, Dier spurned an incredible chance.

The Englishman looked rather uncomfortable and Sporting seemed to target him throughout the game in what was a lackluster display.

#1 Hit: Rodrigo Bentancur | Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur reacts after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur against Sporting CP.

Rodrigo Bentancur salvaged a point for side against Sporting CP. The 25-year-old's goal in the final stages of the game allowed Tottenham Hotspur to stay at the top of their Champions League group.

In a largely underwhelming home performance from Spurs, Bentancur's display from midfield was one of the positives.

The Uruguayan registered eight successful duels, 10 recoveries, three tackles and completed one dribble throughout the game. Bentancur was highly impressive at the base of the hosts' midfield. Both he and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played a key role in Tottenham's improved performance in the second half.

Poll : 0 votes