Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting CP: Spurs Player Ratings as Conte's men squander golden opportunity to seal Round-of-16 Qualification | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP played out a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, 26 October on matchday five in the UEFA Champions League.

Sporting CP started the game on a slightly better note as they tried to mount the pressure on the hosts. But Tottenham too had their fair share of chances. Sporting's English forward Marcus Edwards broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute of the game as he skipped past a couple of challenges to brilliantly score one past Hugo Lloris. Spurs and Sporting sparred for the remaining half, attempting four shots each, but the Portuguese giants went into the break with the lead.

Antonio Conte's men looked more purposeful following the restart, seemed more motivated and attacked better. They were on the offensive from the get-go as evidenced by their 10 attempts on goal in the second 45. This shift in attitude was aptly rewarded in the latter stages of the game through an 80th minute goal from Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguay international headed one in from a perfect corner kick delivery from Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham thought they had won the game when Harry Kane scored in the dying minutes of the game. However, his goal was revoked following a massive VAR decision, ultimately leading to points being shared in north London. This draw sets Group D brilliantly as table leaders Tottenham are on eight points, followed by Sporting and Frankfurt on seven. Marseille bring up the rear with six points with a dramatic matchday six lined up.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Hugo Lloris could not have done much to deny Marcus Edwards. Apart from that, Lloris made three saves in the match, two of them from inside the box and was a spectator for most of the match.

Cristian Romero - 6/10

Cristian Romero was partly to blame for Marcus Edwards' goal as he allowed him enough space for his strike. Apart from that, he had a decent game, making five tackles, two interceptions, winning eight duels and maintaining a 95% passing accuracy. He picked up a booking in the 67th minute.

Eric Dier - 5/10

Eric Dier had a rusty game in both attack as well as defense. He should have won the game for the hosts following some neat work by Heung-Min Son in the closing stages of the game. But Dier blatantly spurred the chance.

Dier lost nine duels, missed two big chances and committed three fouls throughout the game. The 28-year-old looked rather uncomfortable and the crowd's added pressure really got to him.

Ben Davies - 6.5/10

Ben Davies had a better game than his counterparts. He did well against the threat of Edwards and looked quite reliable and well settled at the back.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

Matt Doherty did not have the best of games against Sporting CP. He struggled to provide any output from the right flank as he failed to establish a strong connection with Lucas Moura. He attempted just one cross which was unsuccessful.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 8.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur scored the equalizer for his side as he headed one in from a perfectly executed corner-kick. Apart from scoring, he won eight duels, made 10 recoveries, won three tackles and completed one dribble throughout the game. Bentancur was highly impressive in the center of the park.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was solid in center for Tottenham and linked up well with Rodrigo Bentancur. He won six ground duels, made 10 recoveries, won two tackles, completed three dribbles and completed the most number of passes (68) throughout the game.

Ivan Perisic - 7/10

Ivan Perisic performed better in the second half as he was contained brilliantly by the visitors in the first. The Croatian set up Bentancur perfectly from his corner kick and was even involved in Harry Kane's disallowed goal.

Lucas Moura - 5/10

Lucas Moura failed to impress for Tottenham as he could not make the most out of the rare chance given to him by Antonio Conte. Moura struggled to break the lines as he was unable to complete four of his five dribbles and win five of his seven duels. He looked very disconnected from his teammates.

Heung-Min Son - 6/10

Heung-Min Son had his moments but lacked consistency. He would have liked to do much more but was limited by the backline of Sporting CP who did well to neutralize him. He dropped deep on numerous occasions, seeing that he was being overloaded upfront.

Harry Kane - 6/10

Harry Kane scored a goal in the dying minutes of the game and thought he had won it for his side. But the celebrations did not last long as the VAR review disallowed the goal for offside. Apart from that, the England captain created three chances, completed one dribble, provided five passes into the final third and won three ground duels.

Substitutes

Bryan Gil- 7/10

Bryan Gil was a massive upgrade over Matt Doherty as he energized Tottenham with his ambitious runs. He revitalized the right flank following his introduction, creating two chances, giving one accurate long ball, making one interception and two recoveries all in 19 minutes of game play.

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

Clement Lenglet was introduced in the 81st minute of the game and did not have much impact. The Barcelona loanee did manage to create one chance though.

Emerson Royal - 6/10

Emerson Royal was vital in setting up Kane's disallowed goal by keeping the opportunity alive following Perisic's corner. Apart from that, he won all three aerial duels and made one headed clearance.

