Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United: Player Ratings as the Red Devils impress in North London | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The win puts Manchester United in a strong position for Champions League qualification, while Tottenham will once again be left scratching their heads after throwing yet another lead away.

Manchester United saw a goal disallowed in the first half for a contentious foul from Scott McTominay in the build-up, and a few minutes later, Tottenham were ahead through Son Heung-min.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side turned up the heat in the second half, and goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood were enough to hand them all three points.

On that note, let’s have a look at the ratings for the players of both teams in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur

Despite opening the scoring, Tottenham were lackluster today

Hugo Lloris – 7.5/10

Hugo Lloris had a solid game in goal for Tottenham. He made an excellent save from Bruno Fernandes in the second half and also saved well from Edinson Cavani before Fred converted the rebound. The Frenchman could do nothing about any of United’s goals.

Serge Aurier – 5/10

Serge Aurier enjoyed one of his best games in a Tottenham shirt when they beat United 1-6 in October but struggled today. He looked okay going forward but was questionable from a positional standpoint on numerous occasions and lost Cavani badly for his diving header in the second half.

Eric Dier – 6/10

Eric Dier didn’t look too bad for Tottenham in this game. He repelled a number of United’s attacks, was solid in the air and made a crucial block from Paul Pogba’s attempted back-heel flick in the second half. However, the England man was too static for Fred’s goal and failed to track the run of Cavani for his goal, too.

Joe Rodon – 6/10

Joe Rodon essentially replicated the performance of his defensive partner Eric Dier. He made a decent number of blocks, and his passing looked good with a 94% success rate. However, he lacked movement and awareness for Cavani’s disallowed goal and his actual goal while also being too static when Fred scored.

Sergio Reguilon – 5.5/10

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon failed to make an impact going forward in this game. The Spaniard got into numerous attacking positions, but his crosses almost always failed to reach their target. Reguilon was also left open by United’s attack on his side of the pitch too.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 6/10

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put in his usual energetic shift for Tottenham in this match. He won more tackles (5) than any other player on the pitch and his passing was generally good. But the lack of movement ahead of him meant that he could not be overly progressive in possession.

Tanguy Ndombele – 6/10

Tanguy Ndombele showed a couple of touches of class, moving the ball forward from tight areas. One touch in the second half eventually set up a decent chance for Tottenham that went to waste. However, he ran out of steam late on and failed to really make an impact on proceedings before he was substituted.

Giovani Lo Celso – 5.5/10

Giovani Lo Celso looked excellent for Tottenham in the early going of the game, making a couple of great sliding challenges, and in fact, he ended his game with a 100% tackle success rate. However, the Argentine failed to make an impact from a creative standpoint and was substituted right after United found their equalizer.

Lucas Moura – 6/10

Lucas Moura worked hard for Tottenham in this match and attempted to give Luke Shaw some problems on United’s left side. He also set up Son Heung-min’s goal with a piece of wonderfully unselfish play. However, Moura also ran down too many blind alleys and was wasteful in possession at times despite getting into some strong positions.

Harry Kane – 5/10

Harry Kane attempted to drop deep and spray passes to his fellow attackers, but in general, Tottenham lacked quality in their attacks today. In the second half, the England captain was forced to feed off scraps, and while he did have one decent attempt on goal, it was well saved by Dean Henderson. With just one shot on target, this was one of Kane’s more ineffective matches.

Son Heung-min – 6/10

Son Heung-min took his goal well and threatened United’s defense throughout the game. However, he also failed to track Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking runs and often left Sergio Reguilon painfully exposed at the back. Son did end the game with a 90% pass success rate, but like Kane was left feeding off scraps for the majority of the game.

Substitutes

Moussa Sissoko – 3/10

Moussa Sissoko entered the game for Tottenham right after Fred equalized, and quite why Jose Mourinho made such a defensive substitution was always confusing. Sissoko then had a stinker, giving the ball away cheaply to allow United to set up Cavani’s goal. The Frenchman was also booked late on.

Erik Lamela – 4/10

Erik Lamela was brought on with about 15 minutes to go to inject some creativity and failed to do this. The Argentine made no impact on the match, although it was always going to be a tricky task by the point he came on.

Gareth Bale – 4/10

Gareth Bale came into the fray with about 10 minutes to go, but it simply wasn’t enough time for him to have an impact on proceedings. The Welshman probably should’ve been introduced sooner.

