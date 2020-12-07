Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Spurs return to the top of the table | Premier League 2020-21

In the 188th North London Derby, Tottenham Hotspur outshone Arsenal in front of 2,000 supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to return to the 2020-21 Premier League summit.

Despite the Gunners bossing possession, Tottenham Hotspur took the lead through a well-executed goal by Son Heung-Min in the 13th minute.

"I can't be humble today!"



🇰🇷 ⚽️ Sonny talks us through his derby day wonder strike... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/IK9VGpW7VO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2020

After conceding the opener, Arsenal tried to respond in kind but were dealt a blow right before half-time when Harry Kane doubled Tottenham Hotspur's lead on the night. That was Kane's 250th career goal and 100th scored in 'home' games.

Despite their best efforts to get back into the game, Arsenal failed to breach Tottenham Hotspur's water-tight defence. In the process, the Gunners fell to their sixth defeat of the season to slip to 15th in the league table while Tottenham Hotspur reclaimed the Premier League lead from Chelsea.

⚪️ 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LUmyq1Yuna — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2020

On that note, let's have a look at five talking points from the North London Derby.

#5 Arsenal fail to turn up in North London Derby

Mistakes from Arsenal cost them the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Despite holding talks to salvage their season, the situation hasn't improved much for the Gunners. Arsenal look as lost as before, and Mikel Arteta doesn't seem to have any idea of how he can stop the rot and inspire his side to start winning games in the Premier League.

Following the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal have now won only once in their last five Premier League games. That victory came more than a month ago when Arsenal beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

🗞 Every word from the boss after #TOTARS 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2020

That is in stark contrast to Arsenal's performances under Arteta last season. The Spaniard guided Arsenal to FA Cup victories against Chelsea and Manchester City before beating Liverpool in the Community Shield this season.

Advertisement

Since their victory over Fulham on the opening day of the season, things have gone spectacularly downhill for Arsenal while their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have been on the way up.

#4 Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane continue to wreak havoc for Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane scored again in the North London Derby.

After netting Tottenham Hotspur's second goal of the game, Harry Kane has now scored more goals (11) than any other player in North London derbies. Before the game against Arsenal, the Englishman had 16 goal-contributions in the fixture. By full-time, he added another goal and assist to that tally.

Meanwhile, his partner-in-crime up front, Son Heung-Min currently has ten goals and three assists in 11 Premier League matches. He is just one goal behind league top-scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored this weekend.

Advertisement

#thfc duo Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane have now combined to score 31 @PremierLeague goals. Only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36) have recorded more together. [Sky Sports] pic.twitter.com/s3y3MfaMFV — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) December 6, 2020

In the coming weeks, Tottenham Hotspur will face even tougher battles against the likes of Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Leicester City, a run of games that could be key to their title ambitions this season.

However, considering the form both Son and Kane are in, Tottenham Hotspur could breeze through these games.