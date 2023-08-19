Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Player ratings as Spurs inflict deserved defeat on dismal Red Devils 

Tottenham Hotspur claimed their first win under Ange Postecoglu as they defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a Premier League clash on Saturday, August 19. Pape Sarr gave Spurs the lead early in the second half before Lisandro Martinez’s own goal doubled their advantage late on.

An entertaining first half saw both sides produce eye-catching build-up play without the end product to match. A lack of quality in front of the goal led to the game being goalless at half-time, with both teams coming extremely close to scoring.

However, the deadlock was broken soon after the restart, as Sarr arrived late into the box to sweep home his first Spurs goal (49'). United hit the post immediately after as the game started to open up and more chances were created at both ends.

With the visitors committing more bodies forward in search of an equalizer, Spurs bided their time and capitalised late on.

Lisandro Martinez deflected a cross into his own net in the 83rd minute as the hosts went two goals to the good. Calm and composed defending helped Tottenham Hotspur see out a deserved 2-0 victory, their first over the Red Devils at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from their first defeat of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Andre Onana: 6/10

Despite the result, Onana put in another eye-catching display in goal for United

There wasn’t much Onana could have done to prevent either goal. The Cameroon international made five saves in the game and looked excellent with the ball at his feet.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Wan-Bissaka was solid in defence and provided a constant attacking outlet down the right flank. He was booked in the first half and was replaced by Dalot midway through the second.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Despite the result, Varane stood out in the United defence, making nine recoveries and effecting five clearances. The elegant Frenchman brought the ball out from the back with some confidence.

Lisandro Martinez: 3/10

The tough-tackling Martinez played a part in both Spurs goals, with the second being credited as an own goal to the Argentine.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Shaw had trouble keeping up with the tricky Kulusevski, who found a lot of space on Spurs’ right flank. The United left-back was a threat going forward and created six chances (the most in the game) with some probing passes.

Casemiro: 4/10

Casemiro looked sluggish in midfield for United and was bypassed with some ease by the opposition. He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but was denied by some good goalkeeping.

Mason Mount: 5/10

Mount provided excellent energy in his midfield position, helping out defensively and joining in attack when needed. He was unable to make a notable impact though and was replaced late in the second half.

Antony: 4/10

The Brazilian was sloppy in possession, giving the ball away far too often. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet as he struck the post in the second half.

Booked in the first half, Antony was replaced in the second as United threw on fresh legs.

Bruno Fernandes: 5/10

Fernandes started the game brightly, but his performance dropped off as it progressed. He missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half and was booked soon after.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5/10

Garnacho showed flashes of promise on the left flank for United, carrying the ball with confidence. However, the young winger was unable to create anything of note and was replaced in the second half.

Marcus Rashford: 4/10

Rashford (R) struggled to make an impact up front for United.

Rashford cut a frustrated figure up front for United and was rather starved of service. He missed a couple of presentable chances and was replaced in the 85th minute.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho: 4/10

Sancho did not offer much offensively after coming on in the second half and struggled to make an impact on the game.

Christian Eriksen: 5/10

Eriksen played a few smart passes during his time on the pitch but was unable to open up a resolute Spurs defence.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot did his best to get United on the front foot after coming on in the second half. He got forward at every opportunity but was unable to make a telling contribution.

Anthony Martial: N.A.

On for the final few minutes, Martial struggled to get on the ball, managing only eight touches during his time on the pitch.

Facundo Pellistri: 5/10

Pellistri looked promising on the right wing for United during his short cameo, making some incisive runs into the box.