Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Marseille: 5 Talking Points as Spurs leave it late to win against 10-man visitors | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Spurs defeated Marseille 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7.

Spurs played in the inaugural UEFA Conference League last season, finishing third in their group following a game suspension due to Covid. Instead of being rescheduled, their visitors Rennes were awarded a 3-0 win. However, they finished in the top four in dramatic fashion, pipping arch-rivals Arsenal to UCL qualification, which sweetened the pot.

Marseille, on the other hand, finished second in Ligue 1 behind champions Paris Saint-Germain. It ensured their direct qualification for the Champions League. However, a couple of loan players have returned to their parent clubs, resulting in a comparatively weaker side this season.

The visitors made a determined start to the game, taking the game to their hosts. They passed the ball around with confidence, spreading play across all areas of the pitch. Matteo Guendouzi and Chancel Mbembe made strong starts as they were creative and took the initiative on the ball. Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez took a risky touch early in the game and Heung-min Son nearly closed him down.

He suffered an injury midway through the half after a come-together with Harry Kane. However, it was rightly deemed a footballing incident and play carried on. Kane and Son combined for a couple of chances, the best one falling to the former. However, he could only manage an attempt that rolled a few feet wide of goal.

Spurs only kept possession of the ball for 42% of the first period and failed to register a shot on goal despite making five attempts. Marseille, on the other hand, had six shots, with one on target. Five of those were attempted from outside the box, highlighting the deep, low-block Antonio Conte deployed. Neither side troubled the scorekeeper as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

There was drama immediately following the restart as Chancel Mbemba committed a last-man foul which resulted in a red card. The referee had no choice as Son was clean through on goal. Tudor was forced to bring on another defender in Leonardo Balerdi to take off Gerson, who had sparkled up to that point.

Spurs continued to dominate possession and got increasingly close to scoring. They had a 20-minute patch of poor creativity, which they snapped out of thanks to Richarlison.

Ivan Perisic played a wonderful cross into the danger area, where the Brazilian nodded in with ease to make it 1-0. Richarlison made it a brace on his debut in the UCL as he scored just five minutes later to make it 2-0. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played the assist for the second goal.

Spurs held on to secure a 2-0 win over Marseille at home. That said, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5. Marseille dominated possession despite Spurs being stronger on paper

Much to the home supporters' and commentators' surprise, the visitors came to London and began the game with spirited play. They knocked the ball about with confidence and intent. However, they failed to make significant inroads into Tottenham's penalty area, hence failing to shoot from close range.

They had 58% possession in the first half, completing 322 passes with 91% accuracy. Their shooting accuracy, however, was just over 16% as they registered just one shot on target from six tries. Despite being without Alexis Sanchez (suspension) and Dmitri Payet (injury), Marseille looked confident and composed.

Regardless of the final result, Igor Tudor's men have surely managed to put the whole of France on notice of their potential.

#4. Spurs were lucky the visitors were down to 10 men

Marseille played really well in the first half, partially silencing the home crowd and creating several problems for Conte to manage. However, they were reduced to 10 men just two minutes after the restart. Chancel Mbemba found himself in a one-on-one situation against Heung-min Son, who would have been clean through on goal had he beaten the defender.

However, Mbembe chose to take him down with a sliding challenge and was given his marching orders. It allowed Spurs to use their man advantage to help keep the ball in tight spaces.

#3. Heung-min Son is struggling for form

Son has struggled in front of goal so far this season, be it scoring or providing assists. In tonight's game, he found himself in a good position to spark a move but took too long on the ball. His indecisiveness cost his side at least a few attempts on goal as Marseille robbed them of possession.

He also let his frustration get the better of him as he was booked in the second half. However, in his defense, the referee appeared to have erroneously awarded a goal-kick which he protested.

#2. Richarlison is built for the big stages

Having joined from Everton over the course of the summer, Richarlison has already endeared himself to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful. He has done so through his timely goals on the pitch and his tongue-in-cheek responses to critics off the pitch.

Richarlison scored a late brace to secure the result for his side, an extremely important three points in a group filled with tough away days for traveling teams. His energetic celebrations and his never-say-die attitude have made him an instant hit with Spurs fans.

He scored a wonderful brace on his debut in the Champions League tonight.

#1. Tottenham can do well in knockout tournaments under Antonio Conte

Conte is known for setting his side up for the win irrespective of how they play football or how much possession they keep. It was clear in the way Spurs preferred to sit deep for the first half, allowing Marseille to run at them, which eventually tired them out.

Richarlison helped Spurs capitalize in the dying minutes with two goals to kill the game.

