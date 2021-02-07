Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Brom: Player ratings as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son strike again | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating West Brom 2-0.
Prolific attacking duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were on target once again as the Lilywhites ended a run of three winless games, giving embattled Jose Mourinho some respite.
They struggled to cut open the Baggies in the first half which ended 0-0, but some excellent counter-attacking moves made the difference for the home side in the second.
Mbaye Diagne had the ball in the back of the net twice for the visitors, but each time, he was adjudged to have been offside.
Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:
Hugo Lloris - 7/10
A seventh clean sheet for the World Cup-winning Frenchman, who had a breeze this noon. He was beaten twice in the match but on both occasions, Diagne was ruled offside, much to his relief.
Serge Aurier - 7/10
Aurier was the key to Tottenham's attack today and was behind most of the good chances they created in the match. Conor Townsend wasn't given a moment's rest.
Davinson Sanchez - 5/10
The Colombian was the weak link in the attack, lacking composure and making a few errors when West Brom threatened to attack. His aerial ability, though, was second to none, winning seven duels - the most in the match.
Toby Alderweireld - 6/10
He made two clearances and tackles each but the Belgian was beaten in his duesl with Diagne a few times, struggling to match his pace and physicality.
Ben Davies - 6/10
Davies drove forward at will and was available to receive crosses. The end-product was lacking, however.
Tanguy Ndombele - 5/10
Operating from a deeper role today, Ndombele struggled to exert his influence. He made a couple of good passes, which was pretty much about it.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 7/10
The Danish star has been in good form recently and continued the same with an excellent assist for Kane, finding the striker in a pocket of space in West Brom's defense and sliding in an inch-perfect pass.
Erik Lamela - 7/10
The Argentine got the ball forward on some occasions, showing eagerness to keep his side pushing, whilst also laying one key pass.
Lucas Moura - 7/10
His amazing run early on didn't bear fruit, but he was unfazed, producing another one a while later to assist Son.
Heung-min Son - 7/10
The Korean wizard was at it again, producing a sublime finish in the second half to double Tottenham's advantage and all but seal the win.
Harry Kane - 7/10
Kane returned to the scoresheet in first game back in the side since the injury. He produced a confident finish beyond Sam Johnstone in the 54th minute to break the deadlock, having endured a frustrating opening half.
Substitutes
Matt Doherty - 6/10
He replaced Aurier in a like-for-like substitution and made some good runs.
Steven Bergwijn - 4/10
The Dutchman had almost 15 minutes to play but didn't lay a single pass.
Dane Scarlett - N/A
He only had a few seconds in the match after coming on.