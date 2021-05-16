Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player ratings as Spurs boost Europa League hopes with key win | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-0 victory in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were on target for Spurs, who climbed above West Ham United to sixth place in the league table and boost their Europa League hopes.

The home side were in control for much of the game. But Wolves did look dangerous on the break in the first half, as they kept Tottenham Hotspur's prolific attacking trident of Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min at bay.

However, an excellent through-ball from Hojbjerg helped Kane open the scoring for Tottenham Hotspur on the cusp of half-time. Moments earlier, the Englishman had seen his header cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

3 - Tottenham have won each of their first three home league matches under Ryan Mason; the first Spurs boss to do so since Harry Redknapp in November 2008. Welcome. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur started the second half on the ascendancy. Hojbjerg fired home their second off a rebound to put the game beyond Wolves, who never looked like mounting a comeback.

On that note, let's have a look at the Tottenham Hotspur player ratings:

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Wolves were dangerous on the counter but rarely tested the Tottenham Hotspur custodian Hugo Lloris, who had a largely comfortable evening. The only occasion the Frenchman was called into question was when Saiss stole clear of the Tottenham Hotspur backline but couldn't get enough power in his shot to beat Lloris.

Japhet Tanganga - 7/10

Tanganga made sure Wolves didn't reap anything from their counters, thanks to his excellent positional awareness. He made a few good blocks in the game too.

Toby Alderweireld - 6.5/10

The Belgian was crucial to building from the back for Tottenham Hotspur. Alderweireld was accurate with his passing and didn't put a wrong foot forward.

Eric Dier - 6/10

Dier was the weakest link in Tottenham Hotspur's defence. Wolves targeted him on numerous occasions, and Dier attempt a single tackle in the game. His passing was impressive, though.

Sergio Reguilon - 6.5/10

Tottenham Hotspur's second goal was all down to Reguilon's brilliance. The Spaniard recovered the ball in the nick of time to start a move that resulted in a goal. That summed up his performance in the attacking half, even though defensively, Reguilon left a lot to be desired, especially against Adama Traore.

Giovani Lo Celso - 7/10

The Argentine's menacing runs were a significant source of concern for Wolves, as they fouled Lo Celso a couple of times in the match. Lo Celso also attempted a few shots at goal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 8/10

It was a fabulous performance from the Dane, who constantly broke open the Wolves' defence with incisive through-balls. One of them set up Kane for Tottenham Hotspur's opener before Hojbjerg scored one himself to confirm all three points for his team.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the first half for Tottenham vs. Wolves:



◉= Most touches (55)

◉= Most ball recoveries (8)

◉ Most interceptions (2)

◉= Most tackles (2)

◉= Most chances created (2)

◉ Most assists (1)



A busy opening 45 minutes. 💪 pic.twitter.com/zgKiOLJgGZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2021

Gareth Bale - 7/10

His free-kick in the opening stanza was comfortably saved by Patricio, who also kept out Bale's rasping shot in the second. Apart from those two moments of quality, the Welshman had a rather subdued outing.

Dele Alli - 7/10

It was a lively performance from the out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur star as Alli put in a good performance for Gareth Southgate watching from the stands. He could've scored one in the game, but after rounding off a wonderful counter-attacking move which he started, Alli's effort came back off the post.

Son Heung-Min - 7/10

Heung-Min was involved in the build-up to Tottenham Hotspur's second goal. He also created one more chance before that, flicking the ball over to Lo Celso, who set up Reguilon for a shot. Overall, it was an underwhelming outing from the South Korean, though.

Harry Kane - 7.5/10

Kane strengthened his Golden Boot prospects by scoring another goal. But there was nothing else to show for his efforts, as the Wolves defence kept him at bay for much of the game. His headed attempt in the first half was cleared off the line by Conor Coady.

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 35 Premier League goals this season, more than any other player.



22 goals & 13 assists. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/3yncVdPs5j — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 16, 2021

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes

Harry Winks - 7/10

It was a good cameo from Winks, as he kept the ball moving and he laid one key pass too.

Tanguy Ndombele - 5/10

Ndombele rarely got on the ball and made little impact for Tottenham Hotspur after coming on.

Moussa Sissoko - N/A

Sissoko came on too late for Tottenham Hotspur to merit a rating for his performance.