Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United: Spurs player ratings as Hojbjerg and Reguilon secure comeback win in Conte's home league debut | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-1 comeback win over Leeds United in the Premier League in Antonio Conte's first domestic game at home in charge of the club.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon scored in the second half to cancel out Daniel James' first-half opener. Spurs were absolutely listless and sloppy during the opening stanza, with only some good saves from Hugo Lloris keeping them in the game.

However, the hosts returned from the break all fired up. They struck twice to come from behind and give Conte a victory in his first league game in charge at home.

With the victory, the North London outfit climbed above Manchester United into seventh place with 19 points from 12 games.

On that note, here are the player ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players in the game:

Hugo Lloris - 8/10

Lloris was a key figure in defence with six saves on the night. Although he could do nothing about James' goal, he made sure Leeds didn't score another on the night.

Japhet Tanganga - 7/10

He was solid off the ball, but hesitant on it.

Eric Dier - 6.5/10

He was generally good, making seven clearances, but wasteful when in possession.

Ben Davies - 5/10

The Welshman's impact at both ends left a lot to be desired. Even Tottenham manager Conte was seen shouting at him to get involved further forward.

Emerson - 5/10

He was easily beaten for James' opener by Jack Harrison ,and couldn't even beat the first man with his crosses.

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg - 6.5/10

The Danish midfielder struggled to cope with Leeds' pressure, and couldn't provide enough intensity on and off the ball. At least, the Tottenham player scored a goal on the night.

Harry Winks - 6/10

The 25-year-old was all over the place early on, but soon found his feet.

Sergio Reguilon - 7.5/10

His crosses were wayward, and he struggled to win back possession too. But Reguilon made up for all that with Tottenham's winning goal.

⚽️ 1st goal for Tottenham on his 50th appearance for the club.

Lucas Moura - 7/10

The Brazilian lost possession 25 times, indicating he was poor on the ball. But he bagged an assist for Hojbjerg after forcing a lapse in concentration in the Leeds' backline.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

Son was at his usual best, showing immense drive and passion while running forward. He created a few chances on the night too.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

He really struggled to find his feet early on. But even after gaining stability in play, Kane failed to find a way past Leeds United.

Ratings of Tottenham Hotspur substitutes against Leeds United

Davinson Sanchez - 7/10

His recovery runs and aerial threats were useful on the night.

Ryan Sessegnon - 6/10

The rarely seen player was just content to have got a few minutes under his belt.

Dele Alli - N/A

He didn't have enough time to even make a pass.

