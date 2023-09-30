Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as last gasp goal sees 9-man Reds succumb to defeat | Premier League 2023-24

A last-gasp goal saw Tottenham Hotspur defeat nine-man Liverpool 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The visitors began on the front foot, with Luis Diaz seeing a shot blocked before Alexis Mac Allister flashed an effort wide with less than five minutes on the clock. With both teams deadlocked in an intriguing fixture, Liverpool were reduced to 10 men shortly before the half-hour mark as Curtis Jones was given his marching orders for a challenge on Yves Bissouma.

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock 10 minutes later when he netted from close range to put his team 1-0 up. The Reds got back on level terms just before halftime when Cody Gakpo got to Virgil van Dijk's knockdown and shot past Guglielmo Vicario.

With 20 minutes left in the match, Liverpool were reduced to nine men after Diego Jota picked up two yellow cards in quick succession. In the sixth minute of added time at the end of the match, Joel Matip inadvertently turned in a low cross into his own net to give the home team all three points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

After being well out of position for Son Heung-min's goal, Alisson redeemed himself with some big saves to deny James Maddison and Son.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Joe Gomez started the match as Trent Alexander-Arnold was dealing with an injury. He was not in the right position to stop Richarlison from setting up Son's goal. Besides that, he didn't do much wrong.

Joel Matip - /10

Joel Matip was good in possession and dealt well with the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min. Despite being under pressure, he did well to remain calm and not allow Spurs to run away with the match.

Virgil van Dijk - /10

With Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk remained calm under pressure and ensured his team didn't concede too many goals. He picked up the assist for Cody Gakpo's goal with a good header.

Andrew Robertson was at fault in the final minutes, as he let in the cross that led to the last-minute equalizer. Other than that, he was fairly reliable both in defense and attack.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Dominik Szoboszlai coped well with Spurs' intensity after his team went a man down. Showed great passing range, especially with the ball that led to Gakpo's goal.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5/10

Spurs players pressed Alexis Mac Allister and didn't allow him to settle into the match. He failed to make an impact, especially after his team went down to 10 men.

Curtis Jones - 3/10

Curtis Jones started well before getting sent off after a bad challenge on Yves Bissouma.

Mohamed Salah continues to be Liverpool's most dangerous player. He did his best to get his team going, but his teammates missed a couple of sitters.

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Cody Gakpo scored the equalizing goal and pressed well. Looks to have hurt himself in the process and lasted only one half.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Luis Diaz scored after the half-hour mark but was rightfully ruled out for offside. Worked hard to keep Spurs on the backfoot until his substitution.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Diogo Jota - 3/10

Diogo Jota replaced Cody Gakpo at halftime. Did make much of an impact before he picked up two yellow cards and was sent off,

Ibrahima Konate - 4/10

Ibrahima Konate replaced Joe Gomez with a quarter of an hour left in the match and did his best to help out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced Mohamed Salah with a quarter of an hour left in the match and made no big impact on the outcome.

Wataru Endo - 5/10

Wataru Endo replaced Luis Diaz with a quarter of an hour left in the match and shored up the midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch replaced Alexis Mac Allister with less than 10 minutes left in the match and didn't make any meaningful contribution.