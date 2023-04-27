Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United: Player ratings for Red Devils after squandering 2-goal lead | Premier League 2022-23 

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday (April 27).

First-half goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had the Red Devils comfortably 2-0 up but Pedro Porro and Heung-min Son scored in the second half to salvage a point for the beleaguered Spurs.

It took only seven minutes for Manchester United to break the deadlock as Sancho latched onto an offload from Rashford and fired his attempt into the bottom corner.

Tottenham tried to claw their way back into the game with solid pressing but weren't clinical enough. In the 44th minute, they fell 2-0 behind as Rashford fired home an unstoppable effort off Bruno Fernandes' incredible long ball.

The hosts were headed for defeat in a third straight game, but Porro gave them hope by pulling one back in the 56th minute. With plenty of time left to find the equaliser, the London outfit pushed hard, and their persistence paid off.

In the 79th minute, Kane found a gap in the right-hand channel and fed Son with a stupendous cross. The Korean pranced forward to latch onto it and bury it beyond David de Gea's despairing dive.

A brilliant comeback from Tottenham but still not a great result as their UEFA Champions League hopes took another blow. Manchester United are now six points clear of them in fourth with two games in hand.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

The Manchester United custodian made five saves but had no chance with either of Tottenham's goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

He struggled to cope with Richarlison, earning a booking early on for kicking the Brazilian and then getting disapossessed later.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

The Swede was involved in Manchester United's opening goal with a defence-splitting pass. He was sound in defence and read the game well, making five clearances. However, Lindelof was lucky to escape a second booking for a lunge on Son in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 5/10

He left Kane in a heap in a desperate challenge. The striker, though, got revenge by taking advantage of Shaw's poor positional awareness and laying a pass for Son to score the equaliser.

Diego Dalot - 6/10

He was on the fringes for most of the game but burst to life after moving to the right-back position.

Casemiro - 7/10

The Brazilian looked bright going forward during the early exchanges but faded as the game went on.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

He created a few chances and played a big role in controlling the tempo.

Antony - 6/10

He was a bright attacking spark in the first half but was completely anonymous after the break.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes was the architect of Manchester United's second goal with a superb ball to find Rashford. He also hit the crossbar from point-blank range.

Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10

He put Manchester United in front with a well-taken goal just seven minutes after kick-off.

Marcus Rashford - 8.5/10

He assisted Sancho's opening goal and doubled United's advantage with a fine strike in the closing stages of the first half. It just goes to show how important Rashford is to the side.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Tottenham Hotspur

Fred (61' for Eriksen) - 6/10

He wasted a corner with a dreadful delivery in stoppage time.

Anthony Martial (61' for Sancho) - 6/10

He was unlucky not to have won a penalty after being fouled inside the area by Dejan Kulusevski.

Tyrell Malacia (71' for Wan-Bissaka) - 5/10

He left too much space in the right-hand channel, which allowed Kane to make a pass for Son to score Spurs' second.

Wout Weghorst (71' for Antony) - 5/10

The Dutchman conceded a free-kick with a silly challenge on Oliver Skipp.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes