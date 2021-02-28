Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Burnley: Player ratings as Spurs return to winning ways in spectacular fashion | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur broke their Premier League skid in dominant fashion as they brushed aside Burnley 4-0 at home. A brace from Gareth Bale, alongside goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, encompassed a complete performance from the Lilywhites.

It all started with a simple move made by Spurs, who had their noses in front after Heung-min Son picked out Bale with an exquisite pass from the left. The latter had managed to sneak in behind a static Burnley back line.

Bale then turned provider by launching a wonderful long pass for Kane, who found the back of the net with a venomous effort. Much to the frustration of Sean Dyche, his side once again lost out on the first ball when Sergio Reguilon whipped a cross into the box. Moura somehow won the ball, and had all the time in the world to bring it down and then hammer the ball past Nick Pope.

It was a much-needed victory for Jose Mourinho, whose side had lost four of their last five Premier League games prior to this one. Tottenham's quality in delivery, coupled with sharp passing and clinical finishing from the front four, ensured all three points.

On that note, we rate the Tottenham Hotspur players from their outstanding win over Burnley.

Jose Mourinho picked an attacking line up vs. Burnley with Kane, Bale and Lucas all starting up front.



30 mins gone and all three have scored already 🔥

Hugo Lloris - 8/10

Besides a scuffed shot from Jay Rodriguez, Hugo Lloris had a comfortable day between the sticks for Tottenham. His centre-backs were tidy, and so was his authority from the back.

Serge Aurier - 7/10

Aurier had a few moments where he was out of position down the right-hand side, but the defender read the passes down either flank well. He mopped up any form of danger and enjoyed lots of green grass in front of him.

Davinson Sanchez - 8/10

One moment in the first half had Matej Vydra seeking a run in behind the Tottenham defence. He was a clear favourite, but Sanchez stepped across and beat him in the footrace, took charge of possession and kept things ticking. In what was a dominant display in the air and positionally, that moment summed up the Colombian's afternoon.

Toby Alderweireld - 7.5/10

Alderweireld's diagonals were a prime source of Tottenham's initial attacking ventures. It unlocked the Burnley defence multiple times. At the heart of the back line, the Belgian was spotless and assured.

Sergio Reguilon - 8/10

Reguilon marauded forward for Tottenham fearlessly, overlapped with conviction and controlled the entire left side of the pitch on both sides.

He was measured in his defending in one-on-one situations, while there was a sense of security on his flank whenever Burnley played a long ball.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

Hojbjerg once again illustrated why he is one of Tottenham's best signings. The Denmark international hurried onto the Claret players without delay and brushed them aside. His first touch was extremely safe, and so was his passing.

Tanguy Ndombele 7/10

Ndombele proved too good for Burnley with his physical presence and tricky footwork. The Tottenham midfielder fancied himself to get beyond the Burnley press and executed it to perfection. He orchestrated many counters for his side with smart half-turns in congested areas.

Gareth Bale - 9.5/10

Bale made light work of Burnley, displaying glimpses of his otherworldly abilities on the ball. It took him just two minutes to get into the act, as he disguised a fine run and slid the ball past Pope comfortably. It was his protracted pass from a deep midfield minutes later that set Kane free for Tottenham.

Bale recorded a whopping 37 touches in the first half and won all of his duels. He continued the same vein in the second, completing take-ons and looking very sharp. He also claimed a well-taken second goal when he was left in acres of space. Gareth Bale is back.

Gareth Bale has been directly involved in eight goals in his last four appearances for Tottenham in all competitions.



◉ 5 goals

◉ 3 assists



He's back.

Lucas Moura - 8/10

Moura's pace and activity in half-spaces disturbed the Burnley defence to substantial effect. He motored forward many a time, skipping past challenges with ease.

More so, the former Paris Saint-Germain winger's supporting runs and distances covered for every counter-attack proved a handful for Tottenham. The quick thinking prior to his goal left Pope rooted to the ground, and Moura's shot was fiercely struck as well.

He did have a couple of chances in the first half, where under considerably lesser pressure, he should have done much better.

Heung-min Son - 8.5/10

In what was a fixture lit up by Gareth Bale's heroics, Son stood out with his creativity.

He was at the heart of many Tottenham breakaways, and led the way with two assists for the man who hit the headlines. Son's sprints, work-rate and vision to pick out Bale on both goalscoring occasions were simply magnificent.

Harry Kane - 8.5/10

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates his goal with Gareth Bale

Kane's intelligence came to the fore whenever he dropped back and allowed the pacy forwards to get in behind the Burnley back line. His hold-up play, range of passing and physical display were superlative.

The Englishman always looked to get goalside and break free from cramped spaces. All of that with a stunning finish in the first half capped off yet another scintillating display from Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur Substitutes

Dele Alli - 6.5/10

This game must have been a huge confidence booster for Dele Alli, as the midfielder enjoyed lot of time and space on the ball. Having got his head up early, Alli laid down a fine pass to Son, who was ultimately denied by Pope's right hand.

Erik Lamela - 6/10

Lamela was always looking to drift inside from that favoured left foot and bring players on either side into the fray. With Tottenham looking to lock their clean sheet, he did not have much to do.

Matt Doherty - N/A

Did not feature for as many minutes as he'd have liked.