Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace: Spurs player ratings as Harry Kane and Gareth Bale secure fourth straight win | Premier League 2020-21 

Tottenham Hotspur brushed Crystal Palace aside on Sunday to claim a 4-1 victory courtesy of two goals apiece from Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.

Spurs led early when Kane fed Bale from close range to capitalize on a giveaway by Palace. Christian Benteke finished the opening 45 minutes with a towering header - Palace's only shot on goal in the first half - to make it all square at the break.

Spurs responded sumptuously early in the second half. Kane once again set up Bale, who took his tally to four Premier League goals in his last three games.

Kane then scored an absolute pearl of a goal, bending one from outside the box to the far post. He then tapped home the fourth to put Palace to the sword.

The win was Tottenham's third in a row in the league, and they have now moved within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea and two ahead of champions Liverpool.

Without further delay, here are Tottenham Hotspur's player ratings from their authoritative win against Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

Lloris was commanding in the box but was left absolutely rooted in the soil when Benteke rose above the rest to power his header past the Frenchman. He did not have much to do otherwise, barring Wilfried Zaha's left-footed strike that hit the frame of goal and completely beat him.

Matt Doherty - 6.5/10

Doherty has divided the opinions of Tottenham fans since his arrival, but the former Wolves right-back put in a real shift this evening. He was far more disciplined in the four-man defense, though the Palace goal came from his flank. Kane's stunner also meant Doherty was rewarded with an assist on the night.

Davinson Sanchez - 7.5/10

Sanchez prodded back whenever the visitors took the aerial route and was mostly tidy for Tottenham. He is slowly getting back to his best in the midst of this consistent run of games.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

While Alderweireld dealt well with the physical threat of Jordan Ayew and Benteke, he was completely stranded when the latter equalized for Crystal Palace. He should have skipped in front of Benteke or at least challenged better in the air.

Sergio Reguilon - 8.5/10

Sergio Reguilon put forth a complete performance at both ends of the pitch. The work rate he chipped in with to cover the spaces down the left and join the Tottenham attack at the same time was outstanding.

He occasionally popped inside the box to pile more misery on Palace, in addition to supplying the customary delivery that was top-notch.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 8/10

Hojbjerg's command and control in the middle of the pitch explained just how much work goes into Tottenham's defensive solidity and the art of creating spaces for attacking raids.

The midfielder intercepted the ball multiple times and ensured a smooth transition for his team.

Harry Winks - 7/10

Winks was extremely mobile in midfield, but was outdone positionally at times by the Eagles' pacy midfielders. It was, however, a welcome return for him in the middle alongside Hojbjerg.

Gareth Bale - 8.5/10

Gareth Bale was a threat on the break, while he also ran the races down his flank and tracked backwards to defend for his side. He is only growing into his stride at Tottenham, demonstrating his intelligent footballing brain with his goals and those first-time balls into Harry Kane's path.

Gareth Bale has now been directly involved in a goal in five of his last six Spurs games:



🅰️⚽️ vs Wolfsberger

🅰️ vs West Ham

⚽️ vs Wolfsberger

⚽️🅰️⚽️ vs Burnley

❌ vs Fulham

⚽️ vs Crystal Palace



Call it a comeback. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZJoJD4ovi9 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 7, 2021

Lucas Moura - 8/10

Lucas' pace caused all sorts of disarray to Crystal Palace's static defense as he broke through challenges and unleashed his crafty skills on the ball. He robbed Luka Milivojevic off the ball not once or twice but thrice, with the very first of those occasions resulting in Tottenham's opener.

Heung-Min Son - 7.5/10

Son was tactically beneficial to Tottenham's approach with his runs that drew defenders out. Although Lucas received appreciation for his impeccable pressing, it was Son who hunted alongside him as a pair. He put the cherry on top of another splendid display with that final ball to Kane for Spurs' fourth.

14 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have now assisted one another for 14 Premier League goals this season, breaking Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's all-time record of 13 set in 1994-95 for Blackburn. Telepathy. pic.twitter.com/rewuUwCxPG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Harry Kane - 10/10

Kane was at his devastating best, oozing quality from all parts of the pitch. The way he dropped deep to create space for the likes of Lucas and Son, along with his application for the final ball, was just stupendous.

The run and timing of the pass for Bale's first goal, the unselfishness for the Welshman's second, and the two finishes to hand Tottenham a comprehensive win moulded a near-perfect performance.

Harry Kane's 2020-21 Premier League Heat Map. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BtBB8TvwrG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

Substitutes

Erik Lamela - 7.5/10

Lamela brought his confidence in the middle, beating players and fearlessly using his skill set on the ball. The pass over the top of the Palace defenders that released Son for Tottenham's fourth goal was fine-tuned to great effect.

Moussa Sissoko - 6/10

Sissoko added a real physical presence and strength in the middle, recovered well and kept things ticking.

Carlos Vinicius - N/A

Vinicius should have been at the end of a pass across the face of goal by Lucas in the dying stages of the match.