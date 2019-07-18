Tottenham Hotspur announce squad for International Champions Cup matches in Singapore and Shanghai

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur has announced their squad for their upcoming International Champions Cup fixtures in Singapore and China. The Spurs have also included their record signing Tanguy Ndombele in their travelling squad.

In case you didn't know

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to play any friendlies and have been training at home in the past week ahead of their 2019 International Champions Cup fixtures in Asia.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspur has officially announced their squad for the upcoming International Champions Cup fixtures to be held in Singapore and China.

New signing Tanguy Ndombele has travelled with the Spurs squad while Jack Clarke remained at home with the U-23s.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers will not feature in the squad with the trio undergoing rehabilitation. Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Davinson Sanchez will return to pre-season training next week following their commitments with the national team.

Tottenham squad will also be without Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose after being granted additional time off to sort out their future.

The travelling Tottenham Hotspur squad as follows:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Jonathan de Bie, and Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, and Kyle Walker-Peters

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Jamie Bowden, Anthony Georgiou, Tanguay Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, George Marsh, Jack Roles, Harvey White, and Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, and Troy Parrott

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur squad has reached Singapore and will now face Italian giants Juventus on 21st of July in the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

Spurs will then travel to China to face familiar opponents Manchester United on 25th of July in the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai.