Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Reds make title statement with much-improved show | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool picked up their first Premier League win of 2021 after an emphatic 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night. in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Sadio Mane were all on target for the champions as Pierre-Emile Hojberg's early second-half goal was rendered futile.

Both teams spurned good chances in the first 45 minutes, with Heung-min Son even watching his goal ruled out for offside. Harry Kane was taken off at the break due to an apparent injury.

2': Son goal disallowed

45+4': Firmino scores

47': Trent scores

49': Hojbjerg scores

56': Salah goal disallowed

65': Mane scores



Tottenham-Liverpool delivered 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nr5iE11hBq — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 28, 2021

Kne's departure completely drained the home side's firepower as they struggled to create opportunities and spent most of the second-half on the back foot.

The Reds, who've been poor since Christmas, found their feet again, especially with the frontline being on song against Spurs, having struggled for goals in the last few weeks.

It was their first league win since the 7-0 humbling of Crystal Palace on matchday 14, six weeks ago, as the Premier League holders complete another 'domestic double' over Spurs.

Here are the hit and flop performers from the match:

Hit: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold was back to his best tonight!

After a very long time, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a goal and provided an assist in the same game.

While it signifies a productive outing for Liverpool's marauding full-back, there was more to his game than just that.

The 22-year old was superb against Tottenham, especially in the attack, where he showed great commitment in work and poise in deliveries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the third time in his career:



◉ 2019-20 vs. Leicester (A)

◉ 2019-20 vs. Chelsea (H)

◉ 2020-21 vs. Tottenham (A)



Producing the good again. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5j52vUrIw6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 28, 2021

His forward runs looked promising like before, and for once, it felt like this was the Alexander-Arnold we've come to know over the last few years.

He thumped home an unstoppable low drive and then assisted Mane with a sublime cross.

In a season where he's been well below his best, could this performance spark the talismanic Alexander-Arnold of old?

Flop: Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Rodon was good, but costly errors marred his night

The 23-year-old wasn't exactly disastrous, but his mistakes cost Tottenham dearly. Jose Mourinho might refrain from starting him again in such crunch clashes..

He was chosen ahead of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld in the back-three, and completely blew the chance to impress.

Liverpool's front-three ran rings around him, especially Mane, who constantly targeted his side of the pitch, and Rodon could do nothing.

He was expertly drawn out of position by the Senegalese in the build-up to the first goal, and then misread Alexander-Arnold's pass which allowed Mane to bury Liverpool's third.

Still only three months into his Tottenham career, Rodon will improve going forward. But the game against Liverpool was a harsh lesson in the quality required to play in the Premier League.