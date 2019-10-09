Tottenham Hotspur News: Jose Mourinho interested in Mauricio Pochettino's job as he plots Premier League return

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly monitoring Mauricio Pochettino's situation at Tottenham Hotspur as he is keen on replacing the Argentine in the managerial position at the north London club.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho has stayed away from management since he was sacked by the Red Devils in December last year after a series of defeats saw them fall behind the title race.

The Portuguese tactician has made it clear that he would only return for the "right project" and has declared that he wants his next job to be in one of Europe's top five leagues.

The 56-year-old manager recently confirmed that his next coaching position would not be in Serie A, after he turned down links to Inter Milan and Benfica.

A return to the Premier League has been heavily tipped for the former Chelsea boss, with Tottenham Hotspur now considered as a possible destination.

The heart of the matter

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho is currently eyeing Pochettino's situation with Spurs, as speculation continues over the Argentine's future at the club.

Pochettino, who has been managing Tottenham since 2014, has recently endured scrutiny, following his side's dismal start to their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Despite reaching the Champions League final only four months ago, Spurs currently sit at ninth position in the Premier League table, having won three, drawn two and lost three of their first eight games.

Last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and their 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League are believed to have further intensified the pressure on Pochettino.

The report further claims that the former Southampton manager has appeared distant to his players, who fear that he may be looking for a way out. The 47-year-old's reported departure from Tottenham could pave the way for Mourinho to make his managerial return in England.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will let Pochettino go in favour of a new coach and whether Mourinho will be willing to take over a squad that are in need of a massive overhaul.