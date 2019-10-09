Tottenham Hotspur News: Mauricio Pochettino claims he has support of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Under-fire Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he has the full support of chairman Daniel Levy despite the club's poor start to the new season.

This season, Tottenham have gotten off to their worst start to a Premier League campaign since the Argentine took over the reins of the club in 2014 and lie in a dismal ninth spot.

In case you didn't know...

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014, following which he has led Spurs to a series of top-four finishes. The former Espanyol manager also guided Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final last year.

However, he is now under serious pressure, with Spurs 13 points off league leaders Liverpool after just eight matches.

Tottenham are yet to win an away game in all competitions, having drawn three and lost three matches.

The heart of the matter

Pochettino recently cracked the top three in FIFA's Best Men's Coach award but now finds his job under threat after a disastrous start to the season.

However, despite rumours of his potential sacking doing the rounds, Pochettino has claimed that he has the support of club chairman Daniel Levy.

We maintain a very good relationship and it is extraordinary to have that support. I have always told him that, in addition to my chairman, I consider him a friend.

Football is not a drama, it is passion and we cannot separate it from emotions. But neither can we make a sport as fantastic as this one because of the latest result.

We must learn from defeats to be able to exceed our limits and that begins by accepting that you don't always win and that the opponent also works hard and makes merits. You must always react with dignity to the result, regardless of whether it is good or bad.

What's next?

Tottenham will host misfiring Watford at home after the international break as Pochettino looks to get his team back on track in the Premier League.