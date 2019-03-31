Tottenham Hotspur News: Mauricio Pochettino unsure about future at the club

The manager had been linked to the job at Manchester United earlier

What's the story?

Mauricio Pochettino said in a recent interview that he was unable to guarantee that he will be staying at Tottenham in the future. The manager had been linked to the job at Manchester United earlier, but the Red Devils have since appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

"If I said that and something wrong happened and I'm not here then you say, 'Oh Pochettino said he will be here and now he's not here'." — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 30, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014. It has been close to five years at the North London club, but the Argentine is yet to win a single trophy with the Lilywhites. To his credit, Tottenham has massively improved over the last couple of seasons despite minimal spending in transfer windows since the majority of the cash has been invested in their new stadium.

Currently, Tottenham sits third in the Premier League table rankings and are in a race to finish top-four this season. They will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The heart of the matter

Pochettino has been regarded as one of the best managers in the EPL despite his lack of trophies. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Son Heung-min have all blossomed under his charge.

For a period of time, the manager was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants decided to reappoint Zinedine Zidane as the manager in charge. Even though there are currently no other rumours surrounding his future, the manager said the following.

"It's difficult to say I am now happy and sure I will be here next season. If, I said that and something wrong happened and I'm not here then you say, 'Oh Pochettino said he will be here and now he's not here'."

In a stressful environment in the EPL, managers and their team's performances could slip up anytime. From a title contender, Tottenham has now started to worry whether they can finish the season in the top-four. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all ready to pounce on any mistake the Lilywhites commit.

What's next?

Tottenham faces Liverpool today with both sides eager to get all three points. Any drop of points could be devastating for the team.

