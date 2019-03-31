×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur News: Mauricio Pochettino unsure about future at the club

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
74   //    31 Mar 2019, 12:25 IST

The manager had been linked to the job at Manchester United earlier
The manager had been linked to the job at Manchester United earlier

What's the story?

Mauricio Pochettino said in a recent interview that he was unable to guarantee that he will be staying at Tottenham in the future. The manager had been linked to the job at Manchester United earlier, but the Red Devils have since appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

In case you didn't know...

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014. It has been close to five years at the North London club, but the Argentine is yet to win a single trophy with the Lilywhites. To his credit, Tottenham has massively improved over the last couple of seasons despite minimal spending in transfer windows since the majority of the cash has been invested in their new stadium.

Currently, Tottenham sits third in the Premier League table rankings and are in a race to finish top-four this season. They will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The heart of the matter

Pochettino has been regarded as one of the best managers in the EPL despite his lack of trophies. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Son Heung-min have all blossomed under his charge.

For a period of time, the manager was linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants decided to reappoint Zinedine Zidane as the manager in charge. Even though there are currently no other rumours surrounding his future, the manager said the following.

"It's difficult to say I am now happy and sure I will be here next season. If, I said that and something wrong happened and I'm not here then you say, 'Oh Pochettino said he will be here and now he's not here'."

In a stressful environment in the EPL, managers and their team's performances could slip up anytime. From a title contender, Tottenham has now started to worry whether they can finish the season in the top-four. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all ready to pounce on any mistake the Lilywhites commit.

What's next?

Tottenham faces Liverpool today with both sides eager to get all three points. Any drop of points could be devastating for the team.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Reports: Manchester United willing to spend big to steal Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should appoint Mauricio Pochettino
RELATED STORY
 Why Pochettino should quit Spurs
RELATED STORY
People said it was crazy to pay £70 million for a centre-back - Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool were right to spend big on Virgil van Dijk 
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, team news, probable line-ups, and prediction | Premier League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What will the new White Hart Lane stadium mean for Tottenham Hotspur and its fans?
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Pochettino's thoughts, N'Koudou to leave, Rabiot and Almiron in? and more - 25th January, 2019
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for the Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Preview, team news, facts, probable line-ups, and prediction
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us