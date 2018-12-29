Tottenham Hotspur Player ratings from their 1-3 defeat to Wolves | Premier League 2018-19

Spurs hosted Wolves at Wembley

Mauricio Pochettino's side has been in a good run of form of late and looked to stay close to Liverpool at the top when they played host to Wolves at the Wembley on Saturday. On the other hand, Wolves have been one of the impressive sides in the Premier League and put up a good fight against Spurs last time out. It was a game which promised fast attacking football.

Tottenham's first chance fell in the form a free kick which Trippier hit straight to Rui Patricio on goal. The Portuguese came up with a world class save a few moments later to deny Eriksen from opening the scoring for Spurs. However, Patricio could not do much to stop Harry Kane from scoring a fantastic curling goal with his left foot.

Since then, the home side saw more of the ball with Son coming close to doubling the lead, but his shot went over the bar. It was a half which looked scrappy in the opening 10 minutes but as the game progressed Spurs showed their class and stretched the Wolves defense.

In the second half, Tottenham allowed Wolves to get back into the game. They got the equalizer through Bolly from a corner and then scored two more goals to round up a sensational day at Wembley.

It was a disappointing result for Pochettino and his men. Here is how their players performed.

Hugo Lloris - 5.5/10

The Tottenham goalkeeper had a relatively easy first half with hardly any save to make. However, in the second 45 minutes, Spurs sat back which allowed Wolves to have a decent spell of their own. In that period, Willy Boly beat Lloris from a corner to bring Nuno's side back into the game. After that, they scored twice giving the Frenchman no chance on goal.

Kieran Trippier - 4/10

The England right-back made few darting runs in the box helping the likes of Kane and Ali up front. However, as Wolves pressed high for the equalizer, Trippier was left to do most of the defending duties to keep Cavaleiro in check. He gave the ball away far too easily on numerous occasions.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

One of the best players for Tottenham on the pitch today, Toby was stable in his positioning and interceptions. He made few immaculate tackles to stop crosses from coming into the box. However, Alderweireld was unfortunate when Jimenez's shot went between his legs for Wolves second of the day.

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

Sanchez was solid in his heading and tackling and complimented Alderweireld well till Wolves scored the equalizer. It changed the complexion of the game, and the Hornets cut open Spurs with some intricate passing and finishing.

Ben Davies - 4.5/10

The left-back had the hardest job of dealing with Traore and he was forced to make few defensive mistakes. Davies didn't look confident with the ball as well and never looked a threat going forward.

Sissoko - 6/10

The Frenchman worked hard, but he was unfortunate not to get rewarded for his efforts. Sissoko's passing and link up play with Eriksen were commendable, and it was one of the few positives Pochettino would take away from the game.

Harry Winks - 5/10

Winks got assigned with the task of providing stability in the center of the park, but he was far from convincing. It was a pretty comfortable first half for him, but as Wolves pressed for the goal, Winks had trouble dealing with the likes of Moutinho and Neves.

Christian Eriksen - 5/10

As usual, Eriksen tried his best to create opportunities for his teammates. He was unlucky not to score after Patricio produced a brilliant save to deny the Danish International. Not a day to remember.

Dele Alli - 5/10

Probably affected by the hamstring injury, Dele Alli looked tired and short on confidence. He was the least active among the front three.

Son - 6/10

Though Kane scored Tottenham's only goal, Son's work ethic should be applauded. He ran throughout the 90 minutes and even came close to doubling the home team's lead in the first half.

Harry Kane - 7/10

Kane scored a screamer in the first half when Spurs were on top. However, that was the only noteworthy moment from him in the entire game. The second half was played mostly in Tottenham's half with Harry hardly getting involved.

Substitutes

Lucas Moura - 5/10

Came in the second half for Dele Ali but could not make any impact to change the course of the game.

