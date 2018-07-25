Tottenham Hotspur pre-season US tour squad preview

Spurs players are back at training after a short summer break

With the Premier League kicking off in just over a fortnight's time, clubs are getting their squads back up to full fitness. Spurs are no different with the London-based side starting off their pre-season matches in the United States on the 25th of July against Roma at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

Tottenham had a relatively average season last year as they yet again finished in the champions league spot for the third season running. The cup competitions still eluded them as they went out in the fourth round of English League Cup against London rivals West Ham and in the semi-finals of FA Cup against an Alexis Sanchez-inspired Manchester United.

A round of 16 elimination against Juventus cut short a rather impressive start to the Champions League season for Spurs. They had started the competition by defeating Real Madrid and topping a group containing the eventual champions.

The squad has not yet been reinforced by any major signings, while none of the squad has left the roster yet. Tottenham, instead, has been concentrating on extending the contracts of their key players with Son and Lamela signing contract extensions.

US tour squad news & fixtures

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has left World Cup stars Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Dembele, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele out of the pre-season squad. Juan Foyth is also set to miss out with a thigh injury sustained in the friendly against Brentford, although he has been selected in the squad.

Spurs start off their US tour with a match against AS Roma on the 25th of July at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego in an International Champions Cup fixture. They will then travel to Los Angels to face off against reigning La Liga champions Barcelona at the Rose Bowl Stadium on the 28th of July.

The final fixture in the International Champions Cup for Spurs will see them taking on Serie A giants AC Milan at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on the 31st of July.

Tottenham Hotspur squad in full

Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michael Vorm, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Ben Davies, TJ Eyoma, Juan Foyth, Davidson Sanchez, Kyle Walker-Peters

Midfielders: Luke Amos, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Georgiou, George Marsh, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, Victor Wanyama

Strikers: Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura, Heung-Ming Son, Kaziah Sterling, Eric Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur US tour schedule

25 July: Tottenham Hotspur v AS Roma, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

28 July: Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona, Rose Bowl, Los Angels

31 July: Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan, US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis