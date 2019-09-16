Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI vs Olympiacos, injury news, suspension list and more | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The first game of Matchday 1 in the 2019/2020 Champions League season sees Tottenham Hotspur face off against Olympiacos at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece.

Both sides head into the clash off the back of convincing wins last weekend, with Olympiacos dispatched Volos in the Greek Super League 5-0 while Tottenham thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 at White Hart Lane in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochetino's men would have their work cut out for them against the Greek superpowers, as Olympiacos are on an eight-match winning run which sees them topping their domestic league.

Injury concerns

Versatile defender Juan Foyth has played no part in the current campaign, having been ruled out since August due to an ankle injury, and there has been no set date for his return to full fitness.

In addition to the 21-year-old, Mauricio Pochetino would also have to make do without the services of three new signings, with Tanguy Ndombele (hamstring), and Giovanni Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) all likely to sit out the clash in Greece.

Suspension lists

Mauricio Pochetino does not have any players facing suspension ahead of the matchup with Olympiacos.

Team news and probable lineup

Pochetino could elect to congest his midfield against Olympiacos

So far this season, Mauricio Pochetino has shown a penchant for switching his formations, deploying different systems in each of Tottenham's five Premier League fixtures till date.

The most recent was the 4-4-2 operated over the weekend in the 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son leading the line.

However, given that Spurs would be travelling away to Greece, the 47-year-old is likely to emphasize defensive solidity, which could see him utilize a 4-2-3-1 formation similar to what was played against Arsenal in the North London derby on Matchday 4 of the Premier League.

This would see the starting XI who dispatched Crystal Palace maintained, but in different positions in order to congest the midfield and nullify Olympiacos' threat on the counter.