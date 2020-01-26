Tottenham Hotspur restart talks with AC Milan for Krzysztof Piatek

Vishal Subramanian

26 Jan 2020

Krzysztof Piatek is expected to move to the Premier League in the January transfer window

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur have restarted talks with AC Milan to secure the signing of Krzysztof Piatek, as they seek a short term replacement for the injured Harry Kane, who is expected to miss the rest of the season owing to a hamstring injury.

The Polish international has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season and has fallen down the pecking order at the Italian outfit after the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Manchester United have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the former genoa hitman, who is keen to secure a move away from the club in search of regular game time.

Jose Mourinho has been on the lookout for a striker in the wake of Kane's long term injury, and Spurs have been frustrated in their efforts to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian San Jose, as the two clubs have thus far failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

Piatek has not featured in the Rossoneri's last three league outings and is expected to secure a transfer to the Premier League, with Spurs set to intensify their efforts to sign him in the coming days.

