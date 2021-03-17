Tottenham Hotspur's 10 best goals of the 2020-21 season so far

Tottenham Hotspur have come under plenty of criticism during the 2020-21 campaign for their perceived negative tactics. However, that hasn’t been the case in every match.

Tottenham have, in fact, scored over 100 goals in all competitions this season and some of them have been highly spectacular.

We’ve seen Jose Mourinho’s side score amazing counter-attacking goals, long-range thunderbolts, and outright unique strikes too.

So with this in mind, here are Tottenham’s top ten goals thus far in the 2020-21 campaign.

#10 Giovani Lo Celso – Tottenham vs. Manchester City, Premier League

Giovani Lo Celso's goal against Manchester City summed up Tottenham's counter-attacking style.

In the early part of the 2020-21 campaign, Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League table and remained there for four weeks.

Jose Mourinho’s side achieved this through an 11-game unbeaten streak built around swift counter-attacking principles. And it was Giovani Lo Celso’s goal against Manchester City that summed those principles up best.

City – who were trailing the game 1-0 – were initially on the attack before Toby Alderweireld seized on a loose ball and pinged a first-time pass to Harry Kane, who was just inside his own half.

From there, the England captain turned, and suddenly Tottenham had a four-on-three advantage. Kane picked out a perfectly weighted pass to Lo Celso, who took one touch before drilling the ball under Ederson and into the net.

From defense to attack in less than 10 seconds, this was Tottenham’s counter-attacking at its best.

⏱️ Start your stopwatches...



⏱️ Start your stopwatches...

It only took @LoCelsoGiovani 𝟯𝟱 𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗦 to make an instant impact against Man City! 🔥 ⚡️

#9 Harry Winks – Tottenham vs. Ludogorets, Europa League

Harry Winks' goal against Ludogorets was flukey, but spectacular.

There was definitely something of a fluke about this goal, but it didn’t make it any less spectacular to watch.

Tottenham were leading this Europa League tie against Ludogorets comfortably when midfielder Harry Winks received the ball around 50 yards or so from goal.

The England midfielder attempted to ping a cross into Gareth Bale's path, but over-hit the ball – only to see it sail through the air, deceive Ludogorets’ keeper, and fly into the net.

Winks – who hadn’t scored since January 2019 – seemed more in shock than celebration. And despite boss Jose Mourinho’s protestations, he admitted after the game that he hadn’t meant it. Regardless, this was an amazing strike.

#8 Serge Aurier – Tottenham vs. Manchester United, Premier League

Serge Aurier's goal against Manchester United was the pick of the bunch for Tottenham.

Thus far, Tottenham’s best result of the season came in October, when they tore Manchester United apart 1-6 at Old Trafford.

And interestingly, their most spectacular goal that day came from an unlikely source – right-back Serge Aurier.

This was a perfect team goal that showed how deadly Tottenham could be, particularly when they had a man advantage as they did here following Anthony Martial’s red card.

The ball was passed from Tanguy Ndombele, to Lucas Moura and then backward to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. And as the Dane received it, he spotted a run from Aurier on the right side of the pitch.

Hojbjerg threaded a perfectly weighted pass into his path, and the Ivorian took one touch before drilling the ball low and into the net past David De Gea.

Aurier often comes under fire from Tottenham fans for his inconsistency, but he delivered the goods here.

